Zimbabwe: Coventry's Balancing Act

Kirsty Coventry believes her ability to balance multiple roles -- mother, sports minister, and athletes advocate -- set her apart as a top candidate for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee.

Zimbabwe's Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister, a position she has held for the past seven years, discussed how she has navigated tight budgets in an inflationary environment, managed high expectations, and balanced her role as Chairperson of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

These challenges, she noted, have equipped her to handle global expectations for the role of IOC president.

Coventry is one of seven candidates competing for the IOC presidency at the 144th IOC Session in Greece from 18 to 21 March 2025.

In an interview with AIPS on Monday, Coventry, a seven-time Olympic medallist, spoke candidly about her priorities, including gender equality, transgender inclusion, and athlete support.

She also addressed global sports issues such as corruption, media engagement, and conflict resolution, outlining a clear vision to reshape the Olympic Movement.

As a mother of two, Coventry has balanced the responsibilities of leading Zimbabwe's sports ministry, running her foundation and serving on the IOC Athletes' Commission, all while raising a young family. "When I had my first baby, she's now turning six in May, I was leading the Athletes' Commission, appointed minister, and running my foundation," she said.

"Before she was one, she had been to 10 different countries. My youngest, Lily, has already been to five. It's a normal way of life for us, and I think it shows that women are just as capable as men, even while being full-time mothers, wives, and daughters."

Coventry's push for gender equality within the IOC includes a focus on leadership roles, where she believes women are ready to take charge.

While the IOC has made strides with 42 percent female representation, Coventry insists that more work remains, especially within International Federations and National Olympic Committees.

"Women are ready. They're ready to lead," she said.

"I look at it as an opportunity to push through boundaries, so that when my two girls are growing up, they don't have the same boundaries, they don't have the same pushback . . . So that is a little bit of why I'm running, (but) not the main reason, but I think a very strong reason to be able to put my hand up and say, Let's do it. It's time."

On the controversial issue of transgender inclusion in sports. Coventry called for a unified framework.

She proposed bringing together International Federations and medical experts to develop a common approach based on scientific research.

"We need to take a leadership role," she added.

"Each sport has its own challenges, but we must protect the female category while respecting individual rights."

On the question of giving athletes prize money or facilitating funding, Coventry expressed her preference for direct funding over prize money for athletes.

"The hardest time for me as an athlete was the journey to becoming an Olympian," she shared. "I'd rather focus on supporting athletes before and after the Games, helping them build sustainable careers."

As global conflicts continue to impact athletes, Coventry stressed the IOC's responsibility to ensure participation from all regions, emphasising the importance of a holistic approach to athletes from conflict zones. She also highlighted her efforts to combat corruption and match-fixing, drawing on her work with Interpol and strengthened legislation in Zimbabwe.

"It's about creating a cleaner atmosphere in sports from the grassroots up," she said.

Addressing concerns about the IOC's media engagement, Coventry called for more transparency and collaboration to build trust.

"We must strengthen our engagement with the media," she said.

Seven candidates will vie for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 144th IOC Session, set to take place from March 18 to 21 in Greece. The candidate s presented their programmes in a closed session to the full IOC membership at a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on January 30, 2025. -- Agencies.