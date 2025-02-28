Zimbabwe: UNDP Zim Strengthens Commitments for 2025

27 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Yvan Zhakata and Nyasha Motsi

IThe United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening joint programming efforts, mobilising resources and aligning development strategies with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2). The commitment was reaffirmed at a High-Level Programme Board Meeting 2025, held in Harare on Tuesday where senior Government officials, development partners and private sector representatives gathered to review progress and set priorities for the year ahead.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ayodele Odusola, UNDP Zimbabwe Resident Representative said collaborations were key to achieving national development goals.

"Achieving Zimbabwe's development ambitions requires a united effort across Government, private sector and international partners," he said.

"UNDP remains committed to leveraging innovation, mobilising resources and strengthening partnerships to drive inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods."

Reflecting on 2024, UNDP Zimbabwe's initiatives positively impacted over 2.3 million people, with notable progress in health systems, climate resilience, economic empowerment and governance reforms.

The expansion of health service access benefited 1 744 facilities while climate resilience efforts supported sustainable agriculture and renewable energy projects, impacting 572 hectares of irrigated land and over 421 500 people.

Economic empowerment initiatives facilitated US$21 million in capital investments into Zimbabwe's Renewable Energy Fund promoting sustainable livelihoods.

In governance and human rights, UNDP played a key role in Zimbabwe's Electoral Gender and Disability Inclusion Policies furthering efforts towards a more inclusive society.

The organisation also provided critical support in Zimbabwe's Voluntary National Review (VNR) to track SDG progress and ensure effective policy implementation.

Looking ahead, UNDP Zimbabwe outlined strategic priorities for 2025 focusing on expanding partnerships to enhance Domestic Resource Mobilisation (DRM) and innovative financing.

The organisation aims to scale up renewable energy projects such as the Green Village Model and support climate adaptation strategies for vulnerable communities.

Digitalisation efforts will be expanded to enhance agricultural extension services, while governance reforms will focus on improving transparency and accountability.

Economic empowerment remained a key pillar, with efforts to increase access to green finance and impact investment opportunities, particularly through private sector collaborations with institutions like CBZ Holdings.

Strengthening coordination across UN interventions will also be a priority to maximise development impact.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening Zimbabwe's development framework, ensuring effective resource mobilisation and aligning efforts with NDS2's long term vision.

As 2025 unfolds, UNDP Zimbabwe said it remains at the forefront of driving sustainable development, fostering resilience and empowering communities for a more prosperous future.

