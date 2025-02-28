Zimbabwe: Top Aussie Cricket Coaches for Zim

In a major boost for local cricket's vibrant junior development programme, three top Australian coaches are set to tour this country to conduct some coaching clinics in August.

Paul Wilson, Peter Buchanan, and Trevor Chappell are expected to be in this part of the world from August 22 to September 8 to conduct the coaching clinics at the invitation of Australia-based Grassroots Cricket, which is run by a Zimbabwean, Tawanda Karasa.

Karasa is based in the Australian capital city of Canberra, where he runs Grassroots Cricket, a non-profit-making organisation that helps in promoting cricket's junior development programmes in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub from his base in Canberra yesterday, Karasa said the three Australian coaches -- Wilson, Buchanan, and Chappell -- will conduct "super coaching clinics" in Harare, Bulawayo, and Marondera.

"We are thrilled to announce that Grassroots Cricket will be bringing three top Australian coaches to conduct our Super Clinics taking place in August -- September 2025. We're getting better and bigger each year!

"Our Australian cricket legends and Australian-based former Zimbabwean cricket legends are excited to be touring Zimbabwe.

"Trevor (Chappell) played for the Australian national team and coached the Bangladesh national team, and I think he was also the bowling coach for Sri Lanka at one stage.

"Trevor is a brother to former Aussie national team captains Ian and Greg (Grassroots Cricket Patron)," Karasa said.

He said this is the 4th edition of the coaching clinics in Zimbabwe.

"Trevor and his colleagues will be conducting super coaching clinics in Harare, Bulawayo, and Marondera.

"We are also going to run a high-performance master course for coaches during that period," Karasa said.

Grassroots Cricket is a non-profit-making organization harnessing the power of cricket to help transform young lives in vulnerable communities of Zimbabwe by providing life coaches, life skills,, and essential support.

They have,, over the past three years,, brought top Australian coaches to conduct some coaching clinics in Zimbabwe.

And August will see the organisation staging their 4th Edition of the coaching clinics in Harare, Bulawayo and Marondera.

"Grassroots Cricket is able to put cricket equipment in the hands of disadvantaged children throughout Zimbabwe and into the future of Africa," Karasa added.

Grassroots Cricket is more than just a sports organisation.

Founded by Australia-based Zimbabwean Karasa, the social enterprise is committed to using the power of cricket to effect profound social change and provide life-altering opportunities for young people.

Karasa states, "We help marginalised children find new life by breaking new ground, mindsetss, and territories," emphasising the organisation's focus on transforming the lives of Zimbabwe's youth through the promotion of sports, education, and life skills.

The primary beneficiaries of Grassroots Cricket's initiatives are orphans and children in vulnerable situations, for whom the organisation has become a lifeline in the community.

With the unwavering support of dedicated stakeholders and partners, Grassroots Cricket has been able to forge lasting networks and expand its reach to make a tangible impact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The vision of Grassroots Cricket extends beyond the boundaries of cricket fields. The enterprise is dedicated to providing world-class coaching to local coaches, imparting high-end skills transfer to student athletes, and promoting global partnerships for the benefit of targeted schools.

"Grassroots Cricket also envisions the establishment of a multi-purpose Sport Excellence Centre, offering a holistic approach to nurturing talent and building a brighter future for the youth," Karasa said.

The organisation has been instrumental in consulting and partnering on the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular emphasis on eradicating poverty, promoting quality education, and fostering gender equality.