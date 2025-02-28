Zimbabwe: Masvingo City to Develop New CBD

27 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga, Masvingo Bureau

Masvingo City is set to start the development of a new central business district (CBD) in August this year.

The new CBD will be developed on a 24-hectare piece of land between Ndarama High School and Mucheke River.

It will also extend from the vicinity of the Benjamin Burombo Government building to Old Railways which is located in the southeast of the current CBD.

This means the new-look Masvingo City will be bisected by Mucheke River which is one of the key tributaries of Lake Mutirikwi.

Development of a new CBD looms large in the city's 20-year master plan that guides its development trajectory for the next 2 decades, as it angles to become an industrialised metropolitan by 2030.

The new CBD expansion is a result of the high demand for commercial stands in the city.

It will house shopping malls and a hotel that will be overlooking the newly refurbished Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.

Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa yesterday said development in situ for the new CBD project was poised to start in August.

"As for the new CBD, we are now finalising infrastructure designs for water, sewer, roads, storm-water drainage and electricity. By August this year, we should be physically on the ground and the sale of stands is expected to start around that time," he said.

"We plan to decongest the existing CBD which is now overwhelmed by both human and vehicular traffic," added Engineer Mukaratirwa.

He expressed optimism that Masvingo City would attain its growth target to become an industrialised metropolitan with abundant water in Lake Mutirikwi, which is Zimbabwe's second largest inland water body guaranteeing adequate water supply.

