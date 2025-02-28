Congo-Kinshasa: SA Army Must Cancel Jamboree While Our Troops Remain Stranded in the DRC

27 February 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Nicholas Gotsell MP - DA NCOP Member On Security & Justice

Note to Editors: Please see attached soundbite by Nicholas Gotsell MP

The DA calls for the immediate cancellation of the South African Army's upcoming "Cadre Command Conference" with over 500 guests at the end of March to the start of April, supposedly to "align and strategise".

While deceased troops are being laid to rest and injured soldiers are being cared for, a recent communique by SANDF Brigadier General KC Pakade seeks sponsorships for this conference - for items like "golf caps, cricket hats, smartwatches, mugs, and water bottles."

We call for the immediate cancellation of this event, out of respect for our troops and the disastrous situation our army is in. This event will do absolutely nothing for our troops in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, who remain stranded due to appalling leadership.

The Army's jamboree is not just insensitive, but their request for a donation of approximately R2 million from the Defence Industry is nothing less than a cheek when the army is incapable of providing it permits for exports.

All that our military must be focused on is bringing all our troops home, as well as revealing to the public on what advice our troops were sent to a "peace-keeping mission", which it clearly was not.

