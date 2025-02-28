South Africa: DA Files Ethics Complaint Against Minister Ntshavheni, After Blocking DA MPs From Oversight Duties

press release

The DA has submitted a Parliamentary Ethics Complaint against Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni MP, after blocking myself and colleague, Chris Hattingh MP, from conducting an oversight visit to the Directorate for Conventional Arms Control (DCAC).

The visit was necessitated in response to concerns raised in the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) of permit applications not being issued and other administrative failures in an industry worth billions.

Upon our arrival, Ntshavheni telephonically instructed Acting Director of DCAC, Peter Mashaba, to block our entry. Mashaba was supported by Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), who demanded that we seek written authorisation to visit a facility to which we are entitled as public representatives.

While the Minister of Defence is constantly blaming SANDF failures on budget constraints, it is telling that our Army officials are more interested in hiding from public scrutiny, rather than fast track permit applications for arms exports to contribute to South Africa's economy. Our Army is in dire need of revenue and is sleeping at the wheel.

Minister Ntshavheni and SA Army senior officials have exceeded their powers and will be held to account.