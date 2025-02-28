Somalia: Ethiopia, Somalia Reinvigorates Relation, Says Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and Somalia have reinvigorated their relations through the high-level frequent working visit exchanges between the two countries' officials, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Nebiat Getachew said.

The spokesperson held a press briefing in the early hours of this morning to discuss current national, regional, and international issues.

Ambassador Nebiat highlighted that the efforts to strengthen Ethiopia's relations with Somalia have proven effective, particularly within the framework of political diplomacy.

The spokesperson noted that the visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Mogadishu, Somalia, serves as a clear indication of the improved relations and the start of a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Following the visit, the two countries issued a joint statement, in which Ambassador Nebiat emphasized that the new trajectory in their relationship is not only beneficial for bilateral ties but also crucial for regional peace and security.

Nebiat also noted that the comprehensive development of both nations is interconnected, stressing that Somalia's security directly impacts Ethiopia's stability.

He said the two countries have agreed to collaborate on strategic projects that would mutually benefit the peoples of both nations. He also confirmed that Ethiopia would participate in peacekeeping missions in Somalia.

The Ambassador further said that both countries are committed to playing a significant role in the fight against terrorism, contributing to regional and international peace and security, in line with the agreements they have reached.

The Spokesperson reiterated that Ethiopia's prudent and wise diplomatic approach has led to these positive outcomes.

Ambassador Nebiat also highlighted that the major economic diplomatic event of the week was the Ethiopia-China Trade and Economic Forum held in Addis Ababa.

He further noted that several companies have expressed keen interest in participating in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, agricultural processing equipment, infrastructure development and information and communication technology (ICT).

Regarding citizen-centered diplomacy, the Ambassador mentioned the ongoing efforts to repatriate Ethiopian citizens stranded in Myanmar. He explained that necessary document verification and travel arrangements are currently being made for approximately 246 citizens who crossed from Myanmar to Thailand to return to Ethiopia.

The Spokesperson urged the public to be cautious of misleading advertisements from illegal human traffickers and warned against seeking employment in countries where legal contracts are not honored.