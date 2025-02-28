Namibia: Supreme Court Dismisses Presidential Election Challenge

Five judges of the Supreme Court have unanimously dismissed an attempt to have Namibia's 2024 presidential election declared invalid and have a fresh election held.

The court dismissed the poll challenge of Independent Patriots for Change leader Panduleni Itula and Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi in a judgement delivered on Friday morning.

Chief justice Peter Shivute, who read a summary of the court's 80-page judgement, said the court found that president Nangolo Mumba had the power to extend voting at polling stations where a shortage of ballot papers and problems with voting equipment resulted in some voters being unable to participate in the polls on 27 November last year.

The court also found that the extension of the voting period at only 36 of the country's 4 699 polling stations was not discriminatory and in favour of Swapo, and was done for a legitimate public purpose to allow voters who would not have been able to vote to take part in the presidential election.

The 36 polling stations were voting points from where it was reported to the Electoral Commission of Namibia that voters had been unable to cast their ballots on 27 November.

Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, appeal judges Sylvester Mainga and Hosea Angula and acting judge of appeal Dave Smuts agreed on the court's judgement.