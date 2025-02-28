Mauritius: Land Transport - Mauritius and Turkey to Explore Collaboration

28 February 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey to Mauritius, Mr Ahmet Kemal Öncü, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Land Transport, Mr Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed, on Tuesday 25 February 2025, in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Mr Öncü underlined that the purpose of his visit was to meet the newly appointed Minister and congratulate him on assumption of his duties.

Talks with Minister Mahomed, he said, focused on opportunities for collaborative ventures between Mauritius and Turkey in the field of Land transport.

