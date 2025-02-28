Uganda: Colonel Deo Akiiki Appointed As Military Assistant to General Muhoozi

A Military Assistant to a senior officer like the Chief of Defence Forces plays a crucial support role, handling both operational and administrative tasks.

The Deputy Defence Public Information Officer, Colonel Deo Akiiki, has been appointed as the Military Assistant to the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Col Akiiki announced his new role on Friday, February 28, expressing gratitude to the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with the position.

His appointment takes immediate effect. It also creates a vacancy in Mbuya where the defence and military deputy spokesperson role is now unoccupied.

The movement, however, signals the possibility that Col Chris Magezi, who has been the de facto spokesperson for Gen Muhoozi, will be redeployed at the other end under Acting Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye.

"I take this honour to officially announce that I have been appointed by the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor to on Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as his Military Assistant," Akiiki said.

With over two decades in military public relations, Akiiki has played a significant role in shaping the UPDF's communication strategy.

Since 2004, he has worked closely with the media, covering major military operations, including the fight against the Lord's Resistance Army in northern Uganda, the Karamoja disarmament programme, UPDF missions in Somalia, and Operation Lightning Thunder in DR Congo.

For the past seven years, he has served as the deputy spokesperson of the UPDF, engaging with both local and international media on security matters.

"It is a statement of honour and trust that I'm going to serve at the helm of the leadership of UPDF. I don't take it for granted, and I thank the CDF and indeed the entire leadership of UPDF for the trust in me," he added.

A Military Assistant to a senior officer like the Chief of Defence Forces plays a crucial support role, handling both operational and administrative tasks.

The responsibilities vary depending on the commander's needs but typically includes advisory, liaison, communication, intelligence briefing and protocol.

In Col Akiiki's case, his role as Military Assistant to Gen Muhoozi will involve providing strategic advice on defence matters and special operations while also coordinating between the CDF, military units, and government agencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He will assist in planning and executing key military strategies and play a crucial role in managing defence communication, shaping the UPDF's public image, and handling media relations.

Additionally, he will oversee administrative tasks such as managing the CDF's schedules, briefings, and official correspondence.

Given his extensive background in military communications, his appointment signals a strong emphasis on defence media relations and strategic messaging.

Reaffirming his commitment to duty, Akiiki concluded with the Swahili phrase, "Mungu pamoja Nasi" (God is with us).