Niger: UNHCR Continues to Call for Dialogue to Resolve the Unfolding Situation in the Agadez Humanitarian Centre

UNHCR, the Refugee Agency, is very worried about the situation at the Humanitarian Centre in Agadez. We remain committed to safeguarding the rights and well-being of people forced to flee their country of origin. The way, however, the situation at the Humanitarian Center is evolving is of much concern to us. Refugees, especially those with specific needs, are currently enduring serious hardship without access to food vouchers.

Since 11 February, after failed attempts to establish a channel of dialogue and communication with the protesters, the Niger authorities requested UNHCR to pause our food voucher distributions. While we have complied with this request, we have nonetheless been actively seeking the authorities' permission to allow urgent resumption of this critical assistance.

The State authorities in Niger have the prime responsibility, across the country, for ensuring the safety and protection of persons seeking asylum as well as those already recognized as refugees. To this end, UNHCR in line with its mandate has and will continue to cooperate and work closely with the authorities in Niger.

As the situation endures, and as we have done during our exchanges with the authorities, we reiterate our call to the protesters to adopt a constructive approach to the situation, to allow the resumption of day-to-day life on the site. Together with the authorities and other partners involved in providing aid and services at the Centre, we stand ready to engage in open, frank and honest conversations with the community to find solutions for all those residing at the Humanitarian Centre. UNHCR believes that the only way forward is through respectful dialogue with all those involved, ensuring that the needs and aspirations of those residing at the Centre are fully considered.