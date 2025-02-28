Somalia Signs Energy Cooperation Deal With Azerbaijan

28 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Dahir Shire Maxamed, has signed a cooperation agreement on energy and oil exploration with Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov.

In a statement, Minister Dahir Shire expressed his satisfaction, saying, "I am pleased to have signed a memorandum of understanding with Parviz Shahbazov, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, to strengthen cooperation in the oil and gas sector."

The agreement is seen as a significant step in developing Somalia's oil and gas industries, leveraging Azerbaijan's expertise in the energy sector.

This deal marks a key effort by Somalia to advance its oil resources and strengthen international partnerships to boost the country's economy and energy sector.

In related developments, the Somali government recently signed an oil exploration agreement with Turkey that led to the dispatch a search vessel to the country's coast.

A Turkish exploration vessel has completed its first phase of operations off Somalia's coast, with plans to release information on potential oil reserves in the near future.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.