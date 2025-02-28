Somalia Signs Energy Cooperation Deal With Azerbaijan

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Dahir Shire Maxamed, has signed a cooperation agreement on energy and oil exploration with Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov.

In a statement, Minister Dahir Shire expressed his satisfaction, saying, "I am pleased to have signed a memorandum of understanding with Parviz Shahbazov, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, to strengthen cooperation in the oil and gas sector."

The agreement is seen as a significant step in developing Somalia's oil and gas industries, leveraging Azerbaijan's expertise in the energy sector.

This deal marks a key effort by Somalia to advance its oil resources and strengthen international partnerships to boost the country's economy and energy sector.

In related developments, the Somali government recently signed an oil exploration agreement with Turkey that led to the dispatch a search vessel to the country's coast.

A Turkish exploration vessel has completed its first phase of operations off Somalia's coast, with plans to release information on potential oil reserves in the near future.