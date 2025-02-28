Somalia: USAID Faces Accusations of Funding Al-Shabaab, Other Militant Groups

Washington — Two U.S. lawmakers are accusing the U.S. Agency for International Development of providing financial support to Al-Shabaab, Hamas, and the Taliban, alleging that taxpayer money is being funneled to terrorist organizations in Somalia, Palestine, and Afghanistan.

Reps. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., claimed during a press briefing that USAID sends funds to Afghanistan weekly, with the money ultimately reaching the Taliban. The lawmakers further alleged that the agency collaborates with chartered flights to deliver cash to the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, asserting that these actions undermine U.S. national security.

The accusations come amid ongoing scrutiny of U.S. humanitarian aid following the military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. The Biden administration has defended its assistance as critical for supporting Afghan civilians. Still, oversight agencies and some members of Congress have warned that the Taliban, now in control of the country, maybe diverting these funds.

Burchett and Greene also pointed to $2.1 billion in USAID aid directed to regions controlled by Al-Shabaab and Hamas, labeling it a "betrayal" of American taxpayers. "This is our money funding activities that threaten us," Burchett said.

No direct evidence has surfaced linking USAID to support for Al-Shabaab, the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, or Hamas. The agency, with an annual budget exceeding $40 billion, remains a cornerstone of U.S. efforts to combat poverty and promote democracy worldwide, including in Somalia, a major recipient of its humanitarian aid focused on health, education, and economic development.

USAID has faced criticism before. Former President Donald Trump shuttered parts of the agency's operations during his tenure, aligning foreign aid with his "America First" agenda.

Democratic lawmakers have pushed back against the latest accusations, calling them "illegal and unconstitutional." Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., argued that scaling back aid would harm vulnerable populations and weaken U.S. global leadership.