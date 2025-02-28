Rwanda: Rubavu - Nearly 1,000 Disaster-Affected Families to Get New Homes

Authorities in Rubavu District have reaffirmed their commitment to providing new homes for families displaced by severe landslides and floods two years ago.

A programme is underway to construct approximately 870 homes for disaster-stricken families that have not been provided with new homes according to the Mayor, Prosper Mulindwa.

Mulindwa said that families still awaiting new housing will be relocated to new homes set to be constructed in Rugerero Sector. Authorities reported that the Sebeya River's flooding affected nearly 5,000 families across the district.

The devastating floods and landslides, which occurred in Rwanda's Northern and Western provinces on May 2-3, 2023, claimed 135 lives.

The disasters caused widespread damage, including infrastructure destruction, across Nyabihu, Rubavu, Rutsiro, Karongi, Ngororero, and Burera districts.

"A significant number of families could not secure safe land plots afterwards. Approximately 870 families are currently living in rented accommodations. The government is in the process of acquiring land and constructing houses for them. Once completed, they will have secure, permanent homes," Mulindwa explained.

He also noted positive changes in public awareness and behavior, indicating improved disaster prevention capabilities due to lessons learned from the catastrophe. Additionally, advancements in protective infrastructure along Sebeya River are demonstrating promising results.

He added: "Our population is now aware of how to prevent more devastating disasters because of the lessons acquired from the catastrophe."

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA), the government is making substantial progress in providing housing for disaster-affected families in the six most impacted districts.

Since the 2023 disasters, various government interventions have supported affected families. Currently, 900 houses have been fully completed and handed over to beneficiaries.

An additional 1,888 houses are in the final stages of completion, with the ministry targeting 4,085 houses under the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) as recovery programme.

The Minister of Emergency Management, Albert Murasira, assured that "the construction and rehabilitation of homes for disaster-affected families are proceeding well, aligned with the government's capacity."

"We secured the necessary funds and will conclude this programme by June, ensuring everyone receives their completed home."

Beneficiaries who received new homes report a significant improvement in their quality of life. Apollinaria Nyiramashashi, 52, from Rubengera Sector in Karongi District, expressed her gratitude.

"We received excellent houses. I am very thankful to President Paul Kagame," she said.

"My previous house was not as well-built as this one. It suffered significant damage during the disaster. This new house is well-constructed and strong."

Dancilla Uwimana, from Rugerero Sector in Rubavu District, shared similar sentiments. She said: "Our old houses were not strong enough to withstand the floods and heavy rains. President [Paul] Kagame pledged government support to restore our lives to normalcy, and he delivered quickly. My new home is one of the best in this area."