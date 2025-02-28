Uganda: Airtel Money Rewards Hundreds in 'Pay and Win' Back to School Campaign

28 February 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — As the Airtel Money Back-to-School 'Pay and Win' campaign enters its final stretch, hundreds of parents and guardians have benefited, reinforcing Airtel Uganda's continued commitment to financial inclusion and convenience during the back-to-school season.

Since its launch on 27th January 2025, the campaign has rewarded over 400 lucky winners, each receiving sh100,000 directly into their Airtel Money wallets after they pay for school fees through Airtel Money. Airtel has awarded over 400 parents and guardians giving back over sh40,000,000 million since the inception of the reward campaign.

The campaign has significantly eased the financial burden on parents, offering an instant, secure, and efficient way to pay school fees without the hassle of long queues and transaction delays.

One of the winners, Sulaina Kulabako, a market vendor in Entebbe, shared her experience: "I was very happy and excited but at first I thought it was a scam. I finally realized that it was real and was very happy. I had paid my child's school fees by dialing *185*6# put in my child's school code and completed the transaction. I then got a call confirming that I had won. Thank you so much Airtel, I also encourage everyone else to pay school fees with Airtel money and stand a chance to win."

Hope Ekudu, Head Airtel Money Operations, emphasized the company's commitment to financial inclusion, stating,

"At Airtel Money, we understand the financial pressures that come with the back-to-school season. Our goal is to not only provide parents with a fast, secure, and convenient way to pay school fees but also to reward them for embracing digital payments. The overwhelming response to this campaign shows that more Ugandans are recognizing the benefits of mobile money. As we reward the last group of winners, we remain committed to making financial transactions easier, more rewarding, and accessible to all."

With just a few days left, parents and guardians still have a chance to winsh100,000 by simply paying school fees via Airtel Money. To enter, dial, *185#, select option 6, Pay Fees. Complete your school fees payment to be entered into the draw. Winners are randomly selected and rewarded every week, with the final batch of winners set to be announced on 28th February 2025.

As digital payments continue to transform Uganda's financial landscape, Airtel Money remains dedicated to making school payments more seamless, accessible, and rewarding.

