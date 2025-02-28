Kenya's Inflation Up to 3.5pc in Feb On High Food, Transport Costs

NAIROBI — Kenya's monthly inflation rate rose to 3.5 percent in February 2025, up from 3.3 percent recorded in January, according to the latest report from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The surge in inflation was largely driven by rising prices in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages category, which recorded a 6.4 percent increase, and the transport sector, which saw a 0.7 percent rise over the same period.

"The annual consumer price inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.5 per cent in February 2025, up from 3.3 per cent in January 2025. This is an indication that the general price level in February 2025 was 3.5 per cent higher than it was in February 2024," stated KNBS.

The KNBS report indicated that the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels' Index rose by 0.1 percent between January and February 2025.

"The increase was attributable to an increase in the price of gas/LPG by 0.6 per cent between January 2025 and February 2025. Prices of 50kWh electricity and 200 kWh electricity however, declined by 1.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively in the same period," it noted.

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index increased by 0.6 percent between January 2025 and February 2025.

Notably, prices of sugar, cooking oil (salad), and tomatoes also increased by 3.2, 1.6, and 1.3 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, prices of wheat flour (white) and potatoes (Irish) dropped by 2.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.