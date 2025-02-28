Liberia: FLl High Command Calls Brutal Soldiers 'Unidentified' Despite Video Evidence

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police is yet to make any official statement on the military's retaliatory approach in defense of one of their colleagues, who was allegedly manhandled by officers of the Liberia National Police managing traffic at the ELWA Junction and along the main corridor of Tubman Boulevard. But who are those brutal soldiers who went the extra mile?

This question arises following a press statement issued by the high command of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), in which the military claims that the soldiers who beat and wounded police officers were unidentified, despite their actions being caught on camera.

Wednesday's standoff between the police and personnel of the AFL has further deepened concerns about the lack of coherent collaboration between the army and paramilitary security forces, especially in handling complex issues that have the potential to disrupt normal life, including free movement, as witnessed during the incident.

"It can be recalled that early Wednesday evening on 26 February 2025, some unidentified military personnel allegedly attacked a police officer at the SD Cooper Road Junction for reasons not yet established. This action by these unidentified AFL personnel, acting on their own and not sanctioned by the high command of the AFL, is concerning and required swift intervention, as was seen by the arrival of senior officers of the AFL and the LNP on the scene to de-escalate the situation and restore calm," the AFL's statement noted.

Who then are those brutal soldiers who took matters into their own hands and went on the rampage? Liberia's security situation remains fragile, even though the war has long ended. The high rate of unemployment fuels public frustration, while the rising abuse of drugs among young people has led to frequent criminal activities, including robbery and violence.

According to the AFL's press statement, the situation was unfortunate, and an investigation is said to be underway to establish the cause of the incident and identify the soldiers involved.

It can be recalled that on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, a man believed to be a military personnel but not in uniform was arrested by police at the SD Cooper Road Junction as he rode his motorbike towards central Monrovia. According to eyewitnesses and online sources, the police denied the army officer access to Tubman Boulevard, citing restrictions on bike riders. This reportedly led to a dispute, during which the police allegedly beat and humiliated the soldier. The soldier, according to sources, vowed revenge--a promise that materialized when a pickup full of military personnel arrived from the Edward Beyan Kesselly Barracks and retaliated against the police for their actions against their colleague.

For too long, the military has been regarded as the most disciplined and professional security force in the country, held in high esteem. However, recent failures by the army to respect civil procedures appear to be gradually tainting the reputation of the once-revered force.

"The high command of the AFL calls for calm and assures the public that it is in active communication with national security authorities to ensure that this situation remains under control. Meanwhile, an immediate investigation by the Provost Marshal and the Legal Affairs Unit of the AFL has been launched to establish the facts. The AFL remains a 'Force for Good,"' Major El-Dorado Nyanti Jebboe, Acting Chief of Public Affairs, stated.

Senate's Response

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on National Defense, Security, Intelligence, and Veteran Affairs, chaired by Lofa County Senator Momo T. Cyrus, held a closed-door consultative meeting with the leadership of both the Liberia National Police and the Armed Forces of Liberia in a bid to gather facts about the altercation between their officers.

LNP Inspector-General Gregory O. W. Coleman and AFL Chief of Staff Major General Davidson F. Forleh participated in the meeting at the Capitol Building. The consultative session followed a series of confrontations between LNP and AFL officers.

A widely circulated video on social media showed an AFL officer being assaulted, his shirt torn, and forcibly placed into a police pickup by LNP officers.

Senator Cyrus stated that both Coleman and Forleh expressed deep regret over the incident and pledged that such clashes would not happen again. "We do not condone what happened, and both security institutions acknowledge the risk this incident posed to national security," Senator Cyrus emphasized. He added that during the meeting, Coleman and Forleh presented separate accounts of the incident and assured the committee that measures were being put in place to hold those responsible accountable.

As reported, another AFL officer, riding a commercial motorbike, was reportedly stopped at a police checkpoint, where an LNP officer demanded identification in line with restrictions on commercial motorbike operations. The situation escalated, leading to a confrontation in which the AFL officer called for backup. Live Facebook broadcasts showed several AFL personnel quickly arriving at the scene, resulting in a chaotic altercation where police officers were pursued by AFL personnel. During the incident, a police officer was injured and taken to a medical center for treatment.

Call for Timely Communication

Senator Cyrus stressed the importance of prompt and transparent communication from security agencies to prevent unnecessary public tension. "The Senate will not tolerate damage control efforts when an institution fails to inform the public about critical incidents in a timely manner," he stated.

LNP & AFL Agree to Jointly Enforce 'No-Go Zone' Policy

Senator Cyrus disclosed that both security authorities agreed to collaborate in enforcing the LNP's 'No-Go Zone' policy for commercial motorbikes until further notice. He clarified that this collaboration is not intended to create fear but rather to strengthen public confidence in the country's security sector. "This partnership is temporary and aims to ensure proper enforcement of regulations," he said. "It is about building confidence in the security sector."

Preventing Future Rivalries

Senator Cyrus underscored the need for amicable conflict resolution between state security agencies, warning that any rivalry between the LNP and the AFL poses a serious national security threat. "A rift between the police and the army could create a dangerous vacuum in our national security framework," he concluded.

Past Incidents of Army Personnel Brutalizing Civilians

While the army has been helpful in several instances, including during natural disasters, it has also fallen short of its professional creed, which mandates restraint in non-military occurrences.

In 2017, personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia brutalized a woman in Airfield, Sinkor. The soldiers had recently taken over security responsibilities at the James Spriggs Payne Airport from the Nigerian contingent of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Liberia.

As reported by FrontPage Africa, prior to that incident, there had been no reports of brutality from soldiers since 2005, when the military was under the command of a Nigerian Chief of Staff and other high-ranking foreign military officials.

Fanta Keita was the victim in that instance, beaten by a soldier identified as Sergeant Boakai. The altercation reportedly began between her and another individual at Old Folks Entertainment Center on the Airfield. The dispute involved an errand boy of the AFL personnel and Keita, but in the end, the soldier intervened, assaulting her and causing serious injuries.