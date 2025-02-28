Kenya: City Hall Starts Construction of Miraa Market in Ziwani

28 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has approved the construction of a Miraa Market in Ziwani area to provide traders with a conducive business environment.

According to Business and Hustler Opportunities County Executive Anastasia Nyalita, the proposed market will include amenities such as a social hall, a lactation room, a ramp for people with disabilities, a back-up generator and an ICT hub with free WiFi.

"We are committed to constructing 20 modern markets across the county. So far, we have completed four markets including; Karen, Mutuini, Kahawa West, and Jujo and this will be the fifth. Once the market is complete, we will have a structured plan to allocate spaces to the traders," said Nyalita.

She stated that it will also have a perimeter wall for security purposes, and cold rooms for food preservation, among other amenities.

The County Director for Markets, Joel Muli, explained that the market is designed to meet all the standards and that it will also accommodate other traders besides the Miraa traders.

The leaders explained that they had pushed for the construction of a Miraa market in the county for the last ten years without success.

The traders were presented the market's proposed layout, including a loading and offloading bay, and the general outlook of the site.

