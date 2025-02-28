Kenya: Motorsport Speedsters Interact With Fans At Shell Spring Valley

Nairobi — After an enthralling round of the Shell Autocross championship over the weekend, the anticipation was palpable as dozens of speed merchants thronged to Shell Spring Valley.

Kenyans from all walks of life, filled with excitement, savored the moment to meet with the motorsport stars in this star-studded event.

The unmistakable rumble of high-performance engines echoed through the station.

The forecourt transformed into a motorsport exhibition, and crews showcased their powerful Turbo machines.

Ruth Wangombe, Vivo Energy Kenya Fuels Brand Manager, said the Shell Magical Fridays invigorating with motorsport creates the perfect opportunity for motorsport stars to interact with their fans.

"Shell Magical Fridays represent excitement. At Shell stations, Shell V-Power is not just a performance fuel, but the only fuel trusted, used & recommended by Scuderia Ferrari in Formula One. It's also the only fuel recommended by BMW Motorsports," said Ruth.

She added, "Its global success is a testament to its quality, and local drivers prefer it for its unmatched performance. There's something special about seeing customers get their vehicles fueled by their favorite drivers- it creates a genuine connection between our products and the performance these rally stars demonstrate during the motorsport events."

Crews representing the diverse spectrum of Kenya's motorsport talent present included Jose Sardinha, Suleiman Munyua, Fahim Malik, Neel Gohil, John Kadivane, Amaan Ganatra, Shabaaz Anwar, and Joseph Gacheche, among others.

The crews who have adopted the Shell V-Power to power their machines during Autocross engaged with customers, explaining the technical aspects of their respective vehicles and how Shell's fuels and lubricants contribute to their performance.

"We have been using Shell V-Power during all our sporting events as an alternative to Avgas. The results have been imperious," said Neel Gohil, Open class Champion during the last outing.

Fahim Malik, who dazzled motorsport fans, said Magical Fridays is a unique opportunity to help customers fuel up, discuss driving techniques, and share the crews' experiences in Motorsports to inspire upcoming drivers."

"Today, we get to bridge the gap between what happens on the track and everyday driving. Many customers don't realize that the same Shell V-Power fuel they're putting in their road cars is essentially what powers our rally vehicles," said Fahim

Vivo Energy Kenya has confirmed that Shell Magical Fridays, in collaboration with rally drivers, will rotate through selected Shell stations across the country. The schedule will be coordinated to align with the rounds of the Shell Autocross Championship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative will feature different motorsport personalities throughout the season, creating exclusive and unique experiences for Shell customers across Kenya.

+254 Motorsports Club Chairman Sushil Gohil reflected on the successful event

"Today, we've seen exactly what we envisioned--genuine connections between our motorsport stars, our partners Shell and the motorsport fans. This is the perfect blend of driving the love for the sport," said Sushil.