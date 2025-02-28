Uganda: Mubs Launches Third Business Languages Festival to Promote Multilingualism

28 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lindah Nduwumwami

Makerere University Business School (MUBS), in collaboration with its partners, has unveiled the third edition of the Business Languages Festival, set to take place on March 14, 2024, in Kampala.

Held under the theme "Global Ambassadors with Local Roots: Promoting Related Language Diversity," the annual event aims to integrate international and local languages in Uganda to enhance socio-economic transformation.

Organized by the Department of Business Languages and International Relations, the festival highlights the role of multilingualism in business, tourism, and hospitality.

Dr. Abbey Mutumba, head of the Department of Business Languages and International Relations at MUBS, said they are creating awareness of the third edition of the festival with support from partners like the Embassy of France.

He emphasized that multilingualism is crucial for business, particularly for Ugandans who import from China.

Mr. Matthew Mulambuzi from the department explained that MUBS currently teaches Arabic, Kiswahili, French, Chinese, and German, alongside sign language.

"The Business Languages Festival is designed to make business interactions easier both locally and globally, particularly in hospitality, sales, and marketing," he said.

Mulambuzi emphasized that the event seeks to build students' confidence in language proficiency and prepare them for international business environments.

He also revealed plans to establish a language center at MUBS to provide specialized training in international languages, further strengthening Uganda's position in global trade and tourism.

Professor Moses Muhwezi, the principal of MUBS, noted that many Ugandan businesses rely on imports from China, making language skills an essential tool for trade.

"As a business school, we found it necessary to emphasize multilingualism through this festival," he said.

The festival will celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity while fostering global business connections, reinforcing the importance of language proficiency in an increasingly interconnected world.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.