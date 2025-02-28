Uganda: Mubs Launches Third Business Languages Festival to Promote Multilingualism

Makerere University Business School (MUBS), in collaboration with its partners, has unveiled the third edition of the Business Languages Festival, set to take place on March 14, 2024, in Kampala.

Held under the theme "Global Ambassadors with Local Roots: Promoting Related Language Diversity," the annual event aims to integrate international and local languages in Uganda to enhance socio-economic transformation.

Organized by the Department of Business Languages and International Relations, the festival highlights the role of multilingualism in business, tourism, and hospitality.

Dr. Abbey Mutumba, head of the Department of Business Languages and International Relations at MUBS, said they are creating awareness of the third edition of the festival with support from partners like the Embassy of France.

He emphasized that multilingualism is crucial for business, particularly for Ugandans who import from China.

Mr. Matthew Mulambuzi from the department explained that MUBS currently teaches Arabic, Kiswahili, French, Chinese, and German, alongside sign language.

"The Business Languages Festival is designed to make business interactions easier both locally and globally, particularly in hospitality, sales, and marketing," he said.

Mulambuzi emphasized that the event seeks to build students' confidence in language proficiency and prepare them for international business environments.

He also revealed plans to establish a language center at MUBS to provide specialized training in international languages, further strengthening Uganda's position in global trade and tourism.

Professor Moses Muhwezi, the principal of MUBS, noted that many Ugandan businesses rely on imports from China, making language skills an essential tool for trade.

"As a business school, we found it necessary to emphasize multilingualism through this festival," he said.

The festival will celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity while fostering global business connections, reinforcing the importance of language proficiency in an increasingly interconnected world.