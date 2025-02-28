Nigeria: Court Remands Austin Okai Over Cyberstalking, Criminal Defamation Against Kogi Governor

A Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Friday, ruled in favor of the prosecution's request to remand Mr. Austin Okai over allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation against Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The Department of State Services (DSS) sought the court's approval to remand Okai while they conclude investigations into the allegations. The request was made to ensure compliance with Nigeria's Criminal Justice System, which mandates that an accused person cannot be detained beyond 48 hours without court approval.

Delivering the ruling, Magistrate Mobah Abdullahi of Chief Magistrate Court 1, Lugard Court, Lokoja, granted the prosecution's application, ordering Okai's remand at the Federal Correctional Center, Kabba. The case was adjourned to March 13, 2025.

Background of the Case

Okai, a former PDP candidate for Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, is facing trial over a social media post in which he alleged that Governor Ododo misappropriated billions of naira meant for Local Government Councils and state agencies.

The court's ruling ensures that Okai remains in custody while investigations continue.