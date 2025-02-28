Nigeria: PSC Appoints Sulieman Yusuf, Adetutu Olofu As Deputy Inspectors General of Police

28 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) Sulieman Amuda Yusuf and Rhoda Adetutu Olofu as Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

The two senior officers fill the vacancies left by the retirement of the DIGs in charge of Operations and Information and Communication Technology.

According to a statement by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani, the appointments were based on seniority and performance, as both officers represent the North-Central geopolitical zone in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

"The two senior officers have maintained clean service records, and the Commission believes their promotion will serve as a motivation for improved performance within the force," the statement read.

Profiles of the Newly Appointed DIGs

DIG Sulieman Amuda Yusuf

Prior to his appointment, DIG Yusuf served as:

AIG Zone 9, Umuahia

AIG Federal Operations, Force Headquarters

Commissioner of Police (CP), Taraba State

CP, Police Mobile Force

Deputy Commandant, Police College, Kaduna & Oji River

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations, Jigawa State

Assistant Commissioner, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Bauchi State

DIG Rhoda Adetutu Olofu

Before her elevation, DIG Olofu served as:

Force Secretary, Force Headquarters

AIG Maritime Police Command, Lagos

CP, Ports Authority Police Western Ports Command

CP, X-Squad, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID)

CP, Servicom, Research & Planning Department

DCP, Research & Planning Department

DCP, Admin, Training & Development Department

DCP, Investment, Logistics & Supply Department

Assistant Commissioner, Establishment, Force Secretary's Office

Both officers were trained at the Police Academy and were appointed as Cadet Assistant Superintendents on March 3, 1990.

The Chairman of the PSC, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), congratulated the new DIGs on their meritorious careers and urged them to continue contributing to the growth of the Nigeria Police Force, both in service and in retirement.

He reiterated the PSC's commitment to ensuring timely and merit-based promotions within the police force.

The Commission's decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for immediate implementation.

