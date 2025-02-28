Rwanda: Rpl Week 19 - APR Faces Police in Epic Clash, Relegation Battle Intensifies

Week 19 of the 2024/25 Rwanda Premier League (RPL) will be played this weekend with a number of exciting fixtures.

The second round is beginning to take shape with teams fighting to gather the needed points in their quest to finish in top ranks.

At Kigali Pele Stadium on Friday, 15th-placed Vision FC will be aiming to turn things around when they host Rutsiro FC.

Vision FC defender Stephen Bonney who has been in fine form scoring twice and providing one assist despite the team's abysmal performance is confident they can beat Rutsiro.

"I am hopeful we can win the game. Training has been good. We need to pick every available point from now on," he said

Elsewhere on Saturday, high flying Gorilla FC will play as guests to relegation threatened Kiyovu Sports.

Gorilla have been excellent this season and are lying third on the league table with 30 points.

Also at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Marines FC will welcome unpredictable Mukura Victory Sports.

Mukura have had hard times at Umuganda Stadium as they have conceded 5 goals there this season in two games without scoring any. They lost 3-0 to Rutsiro and 2-0 to Etincelles respectively at the venue.

Muhazi United will host Etincelles at Ngoma Stadium on Saturday. Etincelles are in top form under Innocent Seninga as they haven't lost a game in the second round.

Musanze FC is expected to capitalise on home advantage when they play with AS Kigali at Ubworoherane Stadium on Saturday.

In an evening kick-off on Sunday at Kigali Pele Stadium, Police FC will come up against APR, while Rayon Sports will battle Gasogi in a local derby the same day.