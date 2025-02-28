Zimbabwe: Masomere Taunts Scottland

Veteran gaffer, Luke "Vahombe" Masomere, has thrown the first punch ahead of the new Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, describing new boys Scottland as a group of stars who are yet to know much about themselves.

Masomere guided Triangle United back into the elite league, and his first assignment on his return to the top flight is a seemingly tough task against a star-studded Scotland at Rufaro tomorrow.

The league marathon returns after a 96-day off-season break, and much focus has been on debutants Scottland, who have bullied the transfer market in a manner that has drawn both national and international attention.

They might be new in the elite league, but Scottland's players are a mixture of Premiership veterans and star players.

Following a busy period on the market, in which they lured some of the league's best players, including Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and evergreen Warriors star Khama Billiat, bookmakers have installed Scottland among the favourites for the league championship. And Masomere would probably have asked for a better opening fixture than facing a side with six of the 11 players who made it onto the 2024 Soccer Stars calendar.

Apart from Musona and Billiat, Scottland also have Soccer Star of the Year finalists Godknows Murwira, Kingsley Mureremba, Tymon Machope, and Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa on their roaster.

The other notable players at the Mabvuku side include former Highlanders' defence stalwart Peter Muduhwa, ex-Warriors left back Ronald Pfumbidzai, experienced goalkeepers Talbert Shumba and Nelson Chadya, and former Simba Bhora hard man Tichaona Chipunza.

But Masomere, a Premiership old-timer who has now coached more than 10 teams in the top-flight, actually thinks it's an advantage to face Scottland in the early stages of the season.

He believes Scottland will be under more pressure than his side when the two clubs clash at Rufaro tomorrow.

"It's better to play the best team now because it will give us a good measure of where we are going as a team," said Masomere.

"But one thing is for sure: Scottland are a group of stars who still don't know much about themselves.

"They still don't know much about their weaknesses, unlike us who have been working together since last season when we were still in Division One," added Masomere.

Triangle are Masomere's 15th job in the PSL, having coached Hwange, Masvingo United, AmaZulu, Dynamos, Shabanie Mine, CAPS United, Sporting Lions, Mwana Africa, Motor Action, How Mine, Border Strikers, Buffaloes, Manica Diamonds, and ZPC Kariba.

Masomere has warned teams that will face Scottland "when they get into the groove."

"Maybe after three or four games, so playing them now is an advantage.

"But this is going to be a very tough game, an important game for us as well, as this gives us a chance to rate ourselves.

"A good result will give us the reason to believe in ourselves.

"Scottland are a well-organised team, a star-studded outfit, very professional and financially sound, so they are under pressure to perform more than ourselves.

"We are looking forward to a good game."

While Scottland did away with over 95 percent of the players who earned them promotion, Triangle have done the complete opposite.

"We don't have any big names here . . . We retained most of the players and also acquired some from Division One clubs.

"The players we have are so unknown in football that you would think they are boxers if I told you their names," quipped Masomere.

However, former Premiership stars like Ali Sadiki and Thabani Kamusoko are still around to give the unheralded players some direction.

Match Day One Fixtures:

Friday: Scottland vs. Triangle United (Rufaro)

Saturday: Herentals College v TelOne (Rufaro), Simba Bhora v FC Platinum (Wadzanai), Manica Diamonds v Yadah (Sakubva), Kwekwe United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Bata), GreenFuel v CAPS United (GreenFuel Arena)

Sunday: Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), MWOS v Highlanders (Baobab)