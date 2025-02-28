Zimbabwe: Kirsty Coventry Emphasises Vision

Zimbabwean candidate for the International Olympic Committee presidency Kirsty Coventry outlined her vision in a conference with AIPS members, addressing key issues such as gender equality, doping, e-sports, the future of Olympism and her differences with outgoing chair Thomas Bach.

There are seven candidates in the race to succeed the former fencer as IOC president and Coventry stands out as a contender with the potential to make history. "Women are ready to lead," said the seven-time Olympic swimming medallist.

If elected, she would not only be the first woman to lead the IOC, but also the first African in its 130-year history, yet she refuses to frame her candidacy in terms of gender or background and prefers to present herself as the best option based on her track record, experience and vision for the future of Olympism.

At a conference organised by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and attended online by Inside The Games on Monday, the two-time Olympic champion shared her vision and answered questions from a select group of journalists from around the world.

Throughout the session, she touched on key issues such as gender equality, doping, geopolitical conflicts and IOC governance.

"Women are ready to lead. I see this as an opportunity to break down barriers," she said with conviction. "I have two young daughters and I want them to grow up knowing that there are no limits. That is one of the reasons why I am running."

Coventry, who holds the record for representing her country at five Olympic Games from Sydney 2000 to Rio 2016, is now looking to make her mark beyond the pool - this time from the highest seat in the Olympic movement. While strides have been made towards gender equality, Coventry acknowledges that there is still work to be done.

"In Paris 2024, we achieved parity in competition, but in federations and national committees, the gap remains significant," she warned. Access to leadership roles remains unequal, which is reflected in women's participation in sport in general.

"It's not just about increasing the number of women in sport, but ensuring that they have a voice and a vote in key positions. Female leadership should not be the exception but the norm within sports organisations," Coventry added.

One of the most debated issues in recent years has been the participation of transgender athletes in women's competitions.

Without dodging the issue, she was clear in her stance.

"We need to work with federations, medical teams and experts to find a solution that protects the female category without excluding anyone," she said, stressing the importance of a common regulatory framework to avoid arbitrary decisions.

The issue of doping and corruption in sport was also central to the discussion.

"We have worked with Interpol and other agencies to combat doping, but we need more cooperation with international federations to ensure that athletes compete on a level playing field. Punishment alone is not enough - we need to act before the problem arises," she stressed.

She also underlined the importance of raising awareness among National Olympic Committees to strengthen their own rules. "We need to ensure that the competent bodies have the necessary tools to enforce effective controls and fair sanctions," she added.

During the session, Inside The Games asked a direct and specific question about the differences between her vision and Bach's leadership, which ends this year after 12 years. Her response was measured and not overly detailed, although she hinted at her discomfort with a highly personalistic leadership style and suggested she would seek to change it if elected.

"We are different people with different styles. I think the communication of the IOC needs to change. My leadership is based on the philosophy of 'I am because we are'. It is not just about listening to the members, but using their experience to strengthen the movement," she answered.

Olympism also faces the challenge of the growing presence of e-sports, a phenomenon that may seem contradictory. While the Olympic movement has historically promoted physical activity and athletic endeavour, esports are developed in virtual environments. In recent years, the IOC has been exploring ways to integrate esports into its ecosystem, organising events such as Olympic Esports Week to attract new audiences. Coventry reflected, "Esports is growing rapidly, but we need to define our role and ensure our values remain intact. It is not about replacing traditional sport, it is about understanding how to connect with new generations." -- Agencies/Sports Reporter.