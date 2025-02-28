Zimbabwe: Rugby Legend Jani Dies

The national and African rugby fraternity have been plunged into mourning following the death of the domestic game's legend and ex-Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani yesterday.

He was 55.

Jani yesterday succumbed to colon cancer, which he had been bravely battling for nearly a decade.

A former Old Miltonians and Sables winger, Jani rose through the administrative ranks of the game, chairing the national Under-20 committee before winning through to become the ZRU president.

His astute administration capabilities also saw him being elected Rugby Africa treasurer.

The ZRU confirmed Jani's death via a statement yesterday evening.

"It is with profound sadness that the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) and the rugby community mourn the loss of our esteemed former President, Aaron Jani," read part of the statement.

"Aaron was a towering figure in our sport -- a leader, a visionary, and a passionate advocate for rugby in Zimbabwe and beyond.

"Jani was a Sable, living for the game, and his passing marks one of the saddest days in Zimbabwe Rugby.

"His unwavering dedication during his tenure as ZRU president brought stability, growth, and pride to our community, leaving an indelible mark on the Sables, junior rugby, and women's rugby development.

"On behalf of the entire ZRU family, we extend our deepest sympathies to Aaron's loved ones during this difficult time.

"His legacy will forever inspire us as we continue to build on the foundation he so tirelessly strengthened".

Jani's successor at ZRU Losson Mtongwiza described him as true servant of the game.

Mtongwiza was one of Jani's deputies during his tenure at the helm of the ZRU along with Martin Shone.

Shone also paid tribute to Jani for steadying the ZRU ship after assuming office during a turbulent period for the union, when the country was facing suspension from World Rugby.

"He had not been well for some time," said Mtongwiza.

"He had been battling cancer for about a decade now but in the last three or so months he seemed to be in a lot of pain.

"It is indeed a sad note for our sport losing a person, character and passionate son like Aaron," he said.

Shone said he also learnt a lot under Jani.

"He was like a brother to me and I learnt so much under his stewardship as ZRU president.

"We shared so many memories, both highs and lows, and even until his death he never wavered on his love for the sport and the union.

"What I remember most about him was leadership skills as he steadied the ship when he took over as president.

"If you remember correctly, we almost got banned by World Rugby but then he took office and helped steady the ship.

"The Union was not in a good financial position but he took funds from his own pocket and business to help us through the hard times and to fulfil fixtures," he said.

Jani began his rugby career at Milton High School where he played with the likes of fellow Zimbabwe greats -- Honeywell Nguruve, Brian Beattie and former Sables coach Brandon Dawson.

He was later offered a scholarship and enrolled at Christian Brothers College where he continued to excel in the sport.

Upon the completion of his 'A' level education at CBC, he joined Old Miltonians and was part of the team that went unbeaten for nine seasons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 1991, he was drafted into the Zimbabwe Under-21 squad, coached by John Devert, and toured Namibia with the likes of Ian Noble.

He then graduated into the Zimbabwe senior rugby team and played for the Sables between 1991-1997.

Soon after retirement in 1997, he moved into administration, and was vice-president at ZRU to Bruce Hobson.

He would later serve as president between 2017-2024 and remained a loyal servant of the game right up to his death yesterday.

After initially serving as a committee member, Jani took a giant leap in the administration of the game on the continent in March 2023 when he was voted Rugby Africa's treasurer.

Prior to his election as treasurer, Jani had previously also headed the influential Rugby Academy sub-committee.

In 2021, he was also named in the African Women Rugby Advisory Board.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.