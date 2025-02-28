Nigeria: New Horizons Partners Four More Varsities On ICT Empowerment

New Horizons, a technology training institute has partnered with additional four universities to train their students in 21st-century-oriented, lucrative international certification-based ICT and project skills.

The universities include Lagos University Teaching Hospital Schools, Hillside University of Science and Technology, Aletheia University, and Ahman Pategi University. The initiative was a response to the increasing demand for highly qualified graduates who possess both academic excellence and internationally recognized professional IT, e-business, and project management certifications, aimed at addressing the pervasive graduate unemployment syndrome.

The management team of New Horizons, led by the MD/CEO, Mr. Tim Akano, was present at the events. Akano asserted that the four universities had taken a bold step toward making their institutions relevant in the 21st century by embracing the rapid advancements in emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and machine learning.

He further stated that New Horizons would leverage its 43 years of international experience as a U.S-based organization with 370 centers in 71 countries and 20 years of operations in Nigeria. With existing partnerships with 25 Nigerian universities, New Horizons aims to ensure that undergraduates are equipped with internationally recognized IT, e-business, and project development skills.

The stakeholders emphasised that the initiative was designed to enhance post-graduation employability and entrepreneurial opportunities for graduates, positioning them to compete on an international level with their counterparts from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world.

Vice-Chancellor of Hillside University of Science and Technology, Oke-Imesi, Ekiti State, Professor Iheayinchukwu Okoro, led other principal officers of the institution to sign the commencement of the training programme with New Horizons on September 23, 2024.

Similarly, at an event hosted by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LUTH, Professor Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo, on December 17, 2024, a strategic partnership was established with the school. The principal officers led by the CMD, expressed excitement over this landmark achievement, stating that the collaboration would enhance the institution's training programmes with ICT, aligning them with global medical developments.

Also, the partnership was launched at Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, on October 20, 2024. The principal officers, led by Professor Amos Adeyinka, stated that the collaboration would increase the value of students both before and after graduation by providing entrepreneurial empowerment and preparing the institution for global competition.