Liberia: Bloom Bank Africa Liberia Rewards Savers Through 'Aye Waste' Promo Raffle Draw

Monrovia — Bloom Bank Africa Liberia Limited is working to boost the culture of saving in Liberia with its "Aye Waste" promo raffle draw.

The event, held at the Invincible Sports Park, marked the grand finale of the bank's initiative aimed at encouraging individuals to develop the habit of saving.

Since its launch in September 2024, the "Aye Waste" promo has been drawing attention across the country. The latest raffle in Red Light follows successful draws in Monrovia, Old Road, and Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

To participate, customers were required to deposit at least 20,000 Liberian Dollars, with additional deposits increasing their chances of winning.

The raffle, conducted under the supervision of National Lottery Authority officials, used a spinning wheel to randomly select winners. Audience participation was encouraged, with individuals invited from the crowd to pick tickets, ensuring transparency and excitement. Unclaimed tickets were discarded after three calls to maintain the flow of the event.

Executive Director of Bloom Bank Africa Liberia, Chris A. Osisiogue, spoke about the importance of the raffle: "The grand final of the 'Aye Waste' Promo has been part of our efforts to promote a savings culture in Liberia. We are rewarding people for daring to save and making it a habit."

Supporting Local Businesses

In addition to encouraging savings, Osisiogue emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting local businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He explained that Bloom Bank's goal is to provide accessible and innovative banking solutions to empower these businesses and help them thrive.

"We chose a neutral location for this event to support the backbone of Liberia's economy--the SMEs and MSMEs. We want to create a platform for them to showcase their efforts and achievements over the years," Osisiogue said.

He further reinforced Bloom Bank's support for the country's SMEs: "Bloom Bank is here for the SMEs, for the individual, and for the community. We want to bring light where darkness has prevailed, and we say to the SMEs, 'We've got your back."'

Empowering Businesses with Digital Banking

The Executive Director also underscored the bank's focus on digital banking and its ability to provide businesses with tools to expand. "Our goal is to create online and digital solutions that help businesses overcome limitations and grow," Osisiogue said.

He added that Bloom Bank offers a digitally enabled platform designed to support entrepreneurs, providing them with the necessary tools to increase their reach. "What defines us is our ability to provide digital solutions consistently. We analyze your business and show you how to expand," he said.

Capacity Building and Collaboration

Osisiogue also highlighted the importance of capacity building in fostering business growth, stressing the need for collaboration with clients to ensure long-term success. "We exist for the people. That's why we say, 'Let's bloom together.' If you try to do everything alone, you'll struggle. But with Bloom Bank, your business can flourish beyond imagination," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Successful Networking Event

The "Aye Waste" promo grand draw was hosted by popular Liberian comedian Angel Michael and featured exciting prizes such as motorbikes, tricycles, refrigerators, and blenders. Additionally, over 60 local vendors participated, showcasing their products and services while conducting transactions through their Bloom Bank accounts.

The event not only celebrated financial savings but also demonstrated Bloom Bank's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and economic growth for Liberian entrepreneurs.