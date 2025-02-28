Liberia: Senate Pro Tempore Calls for Action Beyond Rhetoric At OGP Launch

Monrovia — Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence has urged Liberian leaders across all three branches of government to move beyond mere rhetoric and take actionable steps to make the governance process more responsive, transparent, and inclusive.

Her remarks came during the launch of Liberia's 5th National Action Plan of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) on Wednesday, February 26.

Pro Tempore Lawrence emphasized the need for concrete legislative and policy actions to institutionalize open government principles in the country.

"This launch is not just ceremonial," Lawrence said. "It is a renewed commitment to making government more transparent and inclusive. To achieve these goals, we must move beyond rhetoric and take concrete legislative and policy actions."

She stressed that the National Legislature stands ready to play a crucial role in supporting the OGP agenda by enacting and overseeing the necessary legal frameworks. "Through our collective efforts, we can build a governance model that prioritizes integrity, fosters public trust, and ensures that government serves the best interests of the Liberian people," she added.

Lawrence emphasized that the National Legislature must leverage its oversight powers to ensure the effective implementation of OGP commitments. "We must hold government institutions accountable for meeting transparency and accountability benchmarks while ensuring that public resources are managed prudently," she said.

Enacting Progressive Legislation

According to Lawrence, the success of the OGP agenda depends largely on the legal framework in which it operates. "As lawmakers, we have a duty to enact and strengthen laws that promote transparency, combat corruption, and enhance public participation," she stated.

She called for the review and reinforcement of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, advancing whistleblower protection legislation, and supporting policies for digital governance that increase citizen access to government data.

Lawrence also stressed the importance of adequate financial and institutional support for agencies tasked with implementing OGP commitments.

Facilitating Citizen Engagement

A key element of the OGP is participatory governance, Lawrence noted. "Citizens must have a voice in shaping government policies and decisions," she said, advocating for more public participation avenues, such as public hearings, community consultations, and digital platforms for real-time engagement between citizens and policymakers.

Fostering Inter-Branch Collaboration

The Senate Pro Tempore highlighted that the success of the OGP framework depends on coordinated efforts across the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary. "As lawmakers, we must work closely with the Executive to ensure that national policies align with OGP commitments, fostering a whole-of-government approach to transparency and good governance," she said.

She also reflected on Liberia's longstanding membership in the OGP since 2011, acknowledging the country's progress in areas such as access to information, open budgeting, anti-corruption measures, and citizen engagement.

However, Lawrence noted that the journey toward an open and transparent government requires ongoing collaboration from all branches of government, civil society, and international partners.

Commitment to Open Government

"As we launch this 5th National Action Plan, it is imperative to recognize the critical role of the National Legislature in ensuring that open government principles are fully integrated into our national policies and governance structures," Lawrence said.

She commended the Government of Liberia, civil society, and development partners for their dedication to advancing open government. "Let us work together to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement, ensuring a brighter future for all Liberians," she added.