Namibia: My Husband Focused On the Greater Good - Kovambo Nujoma

Former first lady Kovambo Nujoma, the widow of founding president Sam Nujoma, has described her husband as a humble man who was always focused on the greater good for Namibia.

In a speech read on her behalf during the national memorial service held for the founding president at Independence Stadium in Windhoek on Friday, Kovambo said Nujoma's simplicity was evident in how he administered government affairs from a small study at their residence.

She narrated that she met her husband at Walvis Bay in the 1950s, when racial segregation was at its height.

Despite the divisive atmosphere, they found love.

"Ours was a love that rose above the barriers of tribal segregation, a love that stood the test of time against colonial subjugation and the laws of divide and rule. We married on 6 May 1956, united not only by our love, but also by a shared vision for a free and independent Namibia," she said.

She noted that besides her husband going into exile, her family was not spared from hardships and their home was raided continuously and placed under constant surveillance by South African security forces. However, her husband's love enveloped them in his absence, she said.

She went on to say that when the harassment became unbearable, she made a difficult decision to join Nujoma in exile in Zambia in 1978, noting that the reunion was a moment of profound joy and realisation that love endured in spite of war and hardship.

"We returned home in 1989 and on 21 March 1990, I experienced the joy of standing by his side to witness Namibia's independence. It was the realisation of my husband's dream, a vision he held on to through years of sacrifice and suffering," she said.

She noted that at home, despite a demanding schedule, Nujoma remained a devoted husband, loving father and fierce protector of his family, adding that they were always a priority to him.

"His presence was a constant source of strength, whether through his wise counsel, or simply by his reassuring simplicity. My husband led a disciplined and structured life, yet he was always gentle, generous and thoughtful," she said.

"My dear husband, you will forever remain in our hearts. Your legacy will remain a shining light that I commit to pass down through generations to come. Rest in peace my love, your voice will never be forgotten," she said.