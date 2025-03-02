New York — To enforce the arms embargo on Somalia, the Security Council decided today to reauthorize maritime interdiction of illicit weapons imports and charcoal exports, reiterating its determination that Al-Shabaab's attempts to undermine peace and security in the region -- including through acts of terrorism -- constitute a threat to international peace and security.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2775 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2775(2025)), the 15-member Council -- acting under Chapter VII of the UN Charter -- decided to renew the provisions set out in paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 2182 (2014), and expanded by paragraph 5 of resolution 2607 (2021), as most recently renewed by paragraph 1 of resolution 2762 (2024), until 3 March 2025.

It authorized Member States to inspect vessels in Somali territorial waters and on the high seas extending to and including the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf, which they had "reasonable grounds" to believe were carrying charcoal or weapons or military equipment, including improvised explosive devices components.

Further, it authorized Member States to seize and dispose of any items identified in inspections pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 2182 (2014), the delivery, import or export of which is prohibited by the arms embargo on Somalia or the charcoal ban.

It decided that charcoal seized in accordance with this paragraph may be disposed of through resale, which shall be monitored by the Somalia and Eritrea Monitoring Group.