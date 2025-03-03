Sudan: A Decisive Turn in Sudan's War?

28 February 2025
International Crisis Group
By Richard Atwood, Alan Boswell and Shewit Woldemichael

This week on Hold Your Fire!, Richard speaks with Crisis Group experts Shewit Woldemichael and Alan Boswell about the Sudanese army's recent advances in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan, and what they mean for the war's trajectory and prospects for diplomacy.

In this episode of Hold Your Fire!, Richard Atwood is joined by Crisis Group's Sudan expert Shewit Woldemichael and Horn of Africa director Alan Boswell, to discuss the Sudanese army's military advances against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan amid a devastating humanitarian crisis. They assess what explains the shifting battlefield momentum and why an end to the conflict appears out of sight despite the RSF's setbacks. They examine how both the army and RSF are manoeuvring for political influence, with each side laying out plans for rival governments. They also explore the role of external actors in the war, challenges facing diplomatic efforts and the implications of Washington's potential disengagement from the region.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcast or Spotify.

For more, be sure to check out our recent statement "Battle for Khartoum Marks a Crossroads in Sudan's Civil War", our briefing "Eight Priorities for the African Union in 2025" and our Sudan country page.

Richard Atwood, Executive Vice President

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Shewit Woldemichael, Senior Analyst, Sudan

Read the original on the Crisis Group website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 International Crisis Group. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.