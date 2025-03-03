Sudan: A Decisive Turn in Sudan's War?

This week on Hold Your Fire!, Richard speaks with Crisis Group experts Shewit Woldemichael and Alan Boswell about the Sudanese army's recent advances in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan, and what they mean for the war's trajectory and prospects for diplomacy.

In this episode of Hold Your Fire!, Richard Atwood is joined by Crisis Group's Sudan expert Shewit Woldemichael and Horn of Africa director Alan Boswell, to discuss the Sudanese army's military advances against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan amid a devastating humanitarian crisis. They assess what explains the shifting battlefield momentum and why an end to the conflict appears out of sight despite the RSF's setbacks. They examine how both the army and RSF are manoeuvring for political influence, with each side laying out plans for rival governments. They also explore the role of external actors in the war, challenges facing diplomatic efforts and the implications of Washington's potential disengagement from the region.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcast or Spotify.

For more, be sure to check out our recent statement "Battle for Khartoum Marks a Crossroads in Sudan's Civil War", our briefing "Eight Priorities for the African Union in 2025" and our Sudan country page.

Richard Atwood, Executive Vice President

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Shewit Woldemichael, Senior Analyst, Sudan