South Africa: Boxing Academy in Mitchells Plain Home Hopes to Train Champions

More space and facilities needed for coach Ashley Whiteboy, who runs a free boxing program from his living room and teaches life skills to youth

On most weekdays, you'll find young boxers hitting punching bags, sparring and training at the Whiteboy Boxing Academy in Mitchells Plain. But there is no boxing ring or formal training facility. Curry can be smelled coming from the nearby kitchen and a young girl sits restlessly watching cartoons and drawing. This is the home of coach Ashley Whiteboy, and it is where he has been running his free boxing academy for a decade.

Whiteboy says he is working with youths mostly on the "wrong path" or unemployed.

"Boxing has changed their lives ... They can protect themselves," says Whiteboy. Fitness and boxing improves their self-esteem and confidence, he says.

The academy has a core of about ten athletes, aged between 15 and 25, and many more who pop in.

"I need to make some of these guys pro. When they're pros they make money," he says.

On training days young athletes punch bags and push weights inside the house, while others do fitness drills in the courtyard, or the street and parking lot outside - a problem on rainy days.

Bags, gloves and weights were donated or purchased by Whiteboy. Some of the bags are tied together with duct tape.

"We're running this without money," he says.

SouthPaw boxing gym in Westlake has been assisting Whiteboy by letting his boxers use their facilities when needed, but the 45-minute drive there and back is expensive for them.

Whiteboy comes from a boxing family and he has been coaching for over 20 years.

"My father was a boxer. My grandfather was a boxer," he says.

He launched the academy when he was training at a sports centre in Philippi. But travelling here was difficult for him and the athletes staying in Mitchells Plain.

"I felt that I needed to uplift our community," he says. He moved the boxing club to Mitchells Plain.

Angus Norkie, who helps Whiteboy with administration, said he submitted a proposal to the City of Cape Town In August 2024, requesting usage of the nearby Stephan Regal Hall, or any other hall as a "safe space for youth to learn boxing and life skills" and create "employment opportunities through boxing".

The City responded that the hall was not suitable for various reasons and it had to accommodate multiple activities.

Norkie says they need a proper space. They also need it for sponsors to be able to advertise. "We can do much more, if we just had the support," he says.

Shameeg Williams, who boxes professionally, started training with Whiteboy two years ago and says he has learnt much. "My big plan is to become world champion," he says.

Mikaeel Jacobs, 18, says that coaching under Whiteboy is "phenomenal". "You can feel you're getting stronger", he says.

Michayle Adams, 20, says, "I was a very insecure child", but boxing helped him. Currently unemployed., he hopes to go professional.

Whiteboy says his dream is to see his athletes become successful, and boxing is his tool to spread success and grow their community.