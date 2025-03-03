Tanzania: Afropop Worldwide in Tanzania - Week Two

28 February 2025
Afropop Worldwide (New York)
By Sean Barlow

Dispatch #2: Inside the 2025 Sauti za Busara Music Festival with Afropop in Stone Town, Zanzibar

Our Afropop music travelers were treated to the 2025 edition of the superb Sauti za Busara music festival, set on the jewel-like island of Zanzibar. "Sauti za Busara" translates from Swahili as "Words of Wisdom." This year's theme was "Voices for Peace," perfectly complementing the festival's catchy slogan: "The best place to experience African music is under African skies." We heartily agree!

Thirty artists from across the continent--including Uganda, South Africa, Sudan, Mayotte, Tunisia, Kenya, Rwanda, Congo, Mozambique, Zambia, and of course Tanzania and Zanzibar--performed on four stages over three afternoons and evenings. Artists were often categorized in the program guide as either "traditional" or various forms of "fusion." The festival proved to be a true platform for discovery, especially since only the festival's headliner, South Africa's renowned diva Thandiswa Mazwai, has previously performed in North America.

Lighting and sound were spot-on, and festival organizers skillfully kept performances running smoothly throughout each fully packed evening. A relaxed ambiance prevailed, allowing attendees to drift comfortably between dancing at the main stage and enjoying performances at the amphitheater within the historic Old Fort, an open-air UNESCO World Heritage site.

Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to the Sauti za Busara team for their outstanding curation and production!

Below are some photo souvenirs along with links for further information, beginning with the vibrant opening day parade featuring traditional horn players, drum ensembles, stilt walkers, and dancers marching through the streets of Stone Town, cheered enthusiastically by exuberant local crowds.

