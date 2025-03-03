Zimbabwe: Racial Discrimination Rocks Peterhouse Boys School - Black Teachers and Students Feel the Heat

PRESTIGIOUS Anglican-run institution, Peterhouse Boys School (PHB) has once again torched a storm on the back of rampant allegations of victimisation of black teachers and learners in favour of the whites.

In 2020, the private school made headlines for similar allegations following an outcry by black teachers and students, who experienced segregation bordered on racial grounds.

Recently, some disgruntled staff members at the institution anonymously told NewZimbabwe.com that all was not well at one of the country's elite schools after recently appointed Head of Studies at the school was tasked to cleanse black teachers by levelling trumped up charges.

"A number of black teachers are currently undergoing hearings while some have been dismissed and replaced by white teachers on flimsy charges. Imagine the institution is recruiting teachers from as far as Australia despite vast local talent available.

"It appears that the school has an unwritten strategy to attract more white students. They want to follow the trend at other schools with more white by the tactic of eliminating black teachers who are now seen as a stumbling block to attract such a clientele," one insider alleged.

Another insider alleged that teaching conditions are tougher for black teachers, who are often loaded with more work but are given lesser periods to teach their subjects in a development suspected to be aimed at setting up to fail the students and subsequently justify dismissals.

On the other hand, white staffers often enjoy lighter loads and more teaching periods for their subjects to justify their efficiency in results outcomes.

At the core of the problems bedeviling the revered institution is also the issue of dismal Ordinary and Advanced Level performance at Peterhouse Boys in the 2024 sitting after allegedly scoring a 77.6% as compared to 96% plus for the Peterhouse Girls School.

The insiders contend that all is well at the girls' division because there are more white teachers and students compared to the boys' division, where there are more blacks prompting suspicion that the need to get rid of blacks is causing the mayhem.

Black teachers are alleged to be earning a gross salary of less than US$1,500 raising suspicions that the white teachers coming from as far as Australia and the UK could be earning much higher.

"The school's top management has been very economical with information on the actual pass rates at Porterhouse Boys School. So far, it appears that three different sets of pass rates were shared with parents, the teachers and school administration.

"I hear the PHB parents sent a letter of complaint over the dismal performance and the rector sent out an email apologising and confirming the bad performance," another insider alleged.

Some of the disgruntled management members now suspect that the poor performance could be influenced by the racial bias in the employment pattern, which is favouring the white teachers even when they are not so competent.

Contacted for comment and challenged to share his side of the story on the cocktail of allegations, Peterhouse Group of Schools Rector, Jon Trafford said the institution upholds the highest standards of transparency as he dismissed the concerns.

"The Peterhouse Group is not in the habit of disclosing information which may impinge on the privacy of its staff. There are very clear policies within the school relating to the management of staff welfare and well-being.

"On examination results, the school has always been entirely transparent with its results and the details of these have been circulated to parents. There should be no, at all three levels of public examination, confusion with respect to our 2024 results," Trafford said.

He noted that any suggestion there is a relationship between fees and examinations results would be tenuous and lacks insight into the determinants of academic success within schools.

"We value feedback but, equally, understand that not all the information, in the public domain, may represent the facts on the ground within the school," added Trafford.