Zimbabwe: AMH Owner Trevor Ncube Demands a Day in Court As His Journalist Is Denied Bail

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) publisher, Trevor Ncube has challenged the police to arrest him arguing that his reporter, Blessed Mhlanga who is currently languishing in jail after he was denied bail by a Harare magistrate is not a publisher.

Ncube, who is President Emmerson Mnangagwa's former advisor, was responding to questions by journalists at Harare Magistrates Court where he had come in solidarity with Mhlanga.

Mhlanga was arrested Monday after handing himself over to the police.

He is accused of publishing messages which incite violence following his interviews with outspoken war veteran, Blessed Runesu Geza, who demanded that President Mnangagwa should step down.

Ncube said Mhlanga is not the owner of AMH television channel, Heart and Soul as such deserved freedom.

"Blessed is not AMH. He's just a journalist practicing his profession, which is constitutionally protected, just like you guys are doing here, broadcasting to the public at home.

"You can't be accused of inciting the public for broadcasting what I'm saying right now.

"I am the one who should be brought before the courts, not the journalists who transmit the information. So, I'm disappointed in that regard, but this is the reality that we are in right now," Ncube said.

The media entrepreneur said he was disappointed that Mhlanga was denied bail, pointing to selective application of the law and also accused the court of failing to appreciate that there should be freedom of the press.

He also accused Mnangagwa of controlling the judiciary, noting that the President literally owns the courts.

"I think fundamentally important is the fact that there wasn't any indication that the court realises that you're dealing with freedom of expression and press freedom, and that Blessed did not say any of the stuff that he is alleged to have said.

"Unfortunately, President Mnangagwa owns the courts. They have said they own the military; they own the police, they will do as they please. We will continue; I mean, I'm sure the lawyers will do what is right, but what we saw happening today is not fair; It is not justice, and our Constitution does not support what has just taken place here," Ncube said.

Mhlanga was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Farai Gwitima, who ruled that he was likely to interfere with witnesses who are his subordinates.

The magistrate also said his release will jeopardise peace in Zimbabwe, among other reasons.

His lawyer Chris Mhike said he will be filing an appeal at the High Court as soon as possible.

Mhlanga will be back in court March 14 for routine remand.