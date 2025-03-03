Zimbabwe: 'Mr President, You Have Failed, Step Down' - War Veterans Reiterate Calls for Mnangagwa's Exit

1 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

VETERANS of the country's liberation struggle, who are backing their fellow bush war combatant, Blessed Runesu Geza, now wanted by police on a litany of charges, have once again called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down immediately, accusing him of failure.

This follows recent demands by Geza, a vocal critic of Mnangagwa and Zanu PF Central Committee member, who insisted that the President must resign due to his poor leadership.

Geza is currently in hiding after police launched a manhunt for him over four criminal charges, including undermining the authority of the President and inciting public violence.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, Ethan Mathibela, chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), stated that Mnangagwa has failed to address widespread corruption, which has led to the country's economic crisis, among other issues.

"The nation at large, which is suffering due to this crisis, has told us they will stand with us war veterans every step of the way. They have made it clear that we must lead the charge in ensuring that the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe steps down immediately, and we are in agreement," said Mathibela.

"We have countless reasons to justify this. Among them, he has failed to tackle corruption, which has severely impacted ordinary citizens and crippled our economy.

"He has also failed to curb tribalism; he could be the architect of it. These are some of the reasons why people who once respected this government have now reached a decision, Mr. President, you have failed, and therefore, you must step down!

"We put you in power, and we can remove you. It's very straightforward. I am speaking on behalf of the majority of citizens who have been pressuring us for far too long," Mathibela said.

The war veterans have vowed to embark on massive protests to force Mnangagwa's resignation.

This comes at a time when there are two distinct factions in the ruling Zanu PF party with one loyal to Mnangagwa advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to allow him to remain in power until 2030 and the other, believed to be aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, pushing for adherence to the constitutional term limits.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.