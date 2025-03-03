Namibia: Founding President Nujoma's Casket Arrives At Heroes' Acre

The casket carrying Sam Nujoma's body arrived at Heroes' Acre in Windhoek on Saturday, where the founding president will be laid to rest.

It was accompanied by president and chief mourner Nangolo Mbumba, who arrived at the venue as thousands of mourners watched the event unfold.

The funeral of the Namibian liberation icon was attended by various countries' leaders, such as South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, former South African president Thabo Mbeki, Angolan president João Lourenço, Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Cuban Communist Party politburo member Esteban Hernández.

Nujoma died on 8 February, upon which a national mourning period of 21 days was declared