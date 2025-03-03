Namibia: Founding President Nujoma's Casket Arrives At Heroes' Acre

1 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The casket carrying Sam Nujoma's body arrived at Heroes' Acre in Windhoek on Saturday, where the founding president will be laid to rest.

It was accompanied by president and chief mourner Nangolo Mbumba, who arrived at the venue as thousands of mourners watched the event unfold.

The funeral of the Namibian liberation icon was attended by various countries' leaders, such as South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, former South African president Thabo Mbeki, Angolan president João Lourenço, Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Cuban Communist Party politburo member Esteban Hernández.

Nujoma died on 8 February, upon which a national mourning period of 21 days was declared

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.