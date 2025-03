President Museveni is set to meet leaders from Kigezi and Ankole sub-regions at Kyamate Secondary School playground in Ntungamo District to discuss key issues affecting the two regions and explore possible solutions.

The meeting will bring together Cabinet ministers, state ministers, Members of Parliament, LC5 chairpersons, district speakers, and LC3 chairpersons.

It follows Museveni's recent zonal tour on the Parish Development Model (PDM) in both sub-regions.

More details to follow.