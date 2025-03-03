South Africa: President Ramaphosa Attends Funeral of Former Namibian President Sam Nujoma

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday joined other Heads of State and Government in bidding farewell to the late former President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr Samuel Shafishuna Nujoma.

This as he attended the State Funeral of President Nujoma who passed away on 11 February 2025 while receiving medical attention in Windhoek at the age of 95.

Arriving in Windhoek, President Ramaphosa reiterated, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, his deep condolences to the government and people of Namibia.

"South Africa and Namibia enjoy excellent bilateral relations due to the fraternal and historical relations cemented during the fight against colonialism and apartheid. The two countries established diplomatic ties in March 1990," the Presidency said.

READ | Condolences for Namibia following passing of former President Nujoma

Dr Nujoma became involved in anticolonial politics during the1950's and was the founding member and the first President of the Southwest Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) in 1960.