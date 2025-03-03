Congo-Kinshasa: Ugandan Army Deploys to Town in Northeast DR Congo Amid Fears of Wider Conflict

The Ugandan army confirmed Sunday it has sent troops to another town in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo to fight local armed groups, amid fears a raging conflict could spiral into a wider war.

"Our troops have entered Mahagi town and we are in control," Uganda's defence and military affairs spokesman Felix Kulayigye told French news agency AFP on Sunday.

The deployment was requested by the Congolese army following alleged massacres of civilians carried out by a militia known as the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (Codeco), he said, without providing further details.

Mahagi is in Ituri province, which borders Uganda, where at least 51 people were killed on 10 February by armed men affiliated with Codeco, according to humanitarian and local sources.

Codeco claims it defends the interests of the Lendu community, mainly composed of farmers, against the Hema community, mainly herders.

Uganda already has thousands of troops in other parts of Ituri under an agreement with the Congolese government.

It also operates a joint mission to combat the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in strongholds near the Ugandan border.

Last month, Uganda announced its troops had "taken control" of Bunia, capital of Ituri.

Uganda's DRC mission under scrutiny amid claims of double dealing

Ituri is just north of the provinces of North and South Kivu, which at the end of January fell under the control of another anti-government group known as the M23, backed by neighbouring Rwanda.

The M23 has seized swathes of the DRC's troubled, mineral-rich east in recent months, including the key provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the DRC's army denied that 20 fighters linked to the Rwandan genocide had been captured on its territory, calling a video of their handover to Rwanda "faked".

The statement came after the M23 armed group in eastern DRC said on Saturday it had captured fighters from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia founded by ethnic Hutus who took part in the genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994.

The crisis in the DRC and the African Union response

'Discrediting' the army

Rwanda has long pointed to the alleged presence of the FDLR in eastern DRC to justify its support for the M23.

The M23 released a video showing its forces handing over 20 alleged FDLR fighters to Rwanda at a border post between the two countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Legal Affairs Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a faked incident in poor taste orchestrated with the sole aim of discrediting our army," the Congolese armed forces chiefs of staff said in a statement.

"This is part of the Rwandan strategy to justify the invasion of parts of the DRC's territory," it added.

Analysts fear that Uganda and Rwanda's growing presence in eastern DRC could lead to a repeat of the so-called Second Congo War, which lasted from 1998 to 2003, involving many African countries and resulting in millions of deaths from violence, disease and famine.

(with AFP)