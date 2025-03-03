Senegal: Wolof Academy App Bridges Language Gap With Online Courses

With the rise of language learning apps, the Wolof Academy is stepping up to meet the demand by offering online courses and virtual classes of Wolof, the language spoken by almost 80 percent of Senegal's population.

Founded in 2021, the Academy was created out of its founder's need to bridge communication gaps, enhance social and professional integration in Senegal, and help dual nationals living abroad strengthen their connections with their partners.

Amy Cissé, Franco-Senegalese and founder of the Wolof Academy, explains why she created it four years ago:

"It was when I moved to live and work in Senegal that I felt the need to speak Wolof fluently and effortlessly. I developed a unique learning method that allowed me to truly speak the language fluently and, most importantly, quickly," Cissé told RFI.

"In France, I already knew many French people of Senegalese origin who also had the need to speak Wolof but couldn't. I decided to really transcribe the learning method I created through my own experience into the structure I developed," she adds.

Distance learning

It is 8pm and a distance learning class begins for a group of three students based in France. Mossana, Céline and Isabelle attend their 16th lesson with their teacher Karim.

"Carole isn't here yet. We'll go ahead and start. Last time, we studied the verb 'to be' in different contexts. Anyway, we'll do the exercises, and we'll revisit it," says Karim.

"Today, we're having a review class. Every five lessons, we do a review. What were the last lessons we covered? Can you give me a quick reminder?" the teacher continues.

Why learning Wolof?

The profile of the learners ranges from French people of Senegalese origin to people of all nationalities who have good reasons to learn Wolof, like Isabelle, Céline, and Mossana.

"My husband is Senegalese, which is a great motivation. I currently work and live in Senegal as well. I pick up a lot of things, but I would really like to be able to communicate better with the beneficiaries I work with, in the local language, and with my in-laws too," says Isabelle.

For Céline, it's about being closer to the culture. "As for me, I lived in Dakar for seven years and built connections there. I still have friends there, so I enjoy going back when I can and speaking Wolof. Also, we are really at the heart of the culture," she says.

"I am Senegalese on my father's side. So, even though I don't go to Senegal, I would love to be able to chat with my family," says Mossana.

The Wolof Academy offers different online packages with or without a teacher, with prices ranging from 300 to 700 euros.

▶ This report was produced by Aram Mbengue for the RFI podcast Reportage France.