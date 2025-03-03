Somalia: U.S. Forces Support Somalia in Airstrikes Against Al-Shabaab

2 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — At the request of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes on March 1, 2025, targeting al Shabaab militants near Ceel Baraf, in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region.

The airstrikes were part of a collective self-defense operation aimed at neutralizing terrorist threats. AFRICOM's initial assessment confirmed that several militants were killed, and a vehicle was destroyed. No civilian casualties were reported.

Al Shabaab, an Islamist extremist group, has persistently demonstrated its intent and capability to attack both U.S. and allied forces in the region. The group's activities pose a direct threat to U.S. security interests.

In a statement, AFRICOM emphasized its ongoing partnership with the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somali Armed Forces to dismantle al Shabaab's operational capabilities. The goal is to prevent attacks that could endanger U.S. citizens, forces, and interests abroad.

The U.S. military continues to support Somalia's efforts to combat terrorism and stabilize the region.

