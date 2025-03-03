Uganda: Museveni Urges Leaders to Embrace Truthful Leadership

Accompanied by First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, the President drew from his bush war experiences to illustrate the importance of truth in leadership.

President Museveni has called for honesty and transparency among leaders, warning against deception while addressing officials from Kigezi and Ankole sub-regions.

Speaking at Kyamate Secondary School playground in Ntungamo district, he urged leaders to uphold integrity as a guiding principle.

"For me, I don't want leadership of lying people. When we were in the bush fighting, I used not to lie. The soldiers knew that Obote was powerful and had weapons, but we told ourselves that if we went by the truth, we would prosper. So, this habit of you leaders going to the people and failing to guide them, then ending up lying, should stop," Museveni said.

Beyond advocating for honesty, Museveni emphasized the need for flexible planning with clear objectives.

He urged leaders to educate communities on improving household water access, particularly for those involved in animal rearing under the Parish Development Model (PDM).

"The most important word should be uplifting people from poverty. First, we need to awaken them, help them use the money we have given them, and then support them with essential requirements like water. That's why I say we should move away from communal watering and focus on household watering systems," he said.

The meeting drew a wide range of officials, including cabinet ministers, state ministers, members of parliament, and local leaders. Ntungamo Municipality MP Jonah Musinguzi praised Museveni's vision for the PDM, expressing hope that Uganda's approach could inspire neighboring countries.

Museveni's call for honest leadership comes as he continues his PDM zonal tour, aimed at driving economic development and improving livelihoods across Uganda.