Zimbabwe: 'Sun Doesn't Rise Before Another One Sets' - Says Zanu-PF Women's League Boss Taking Aim At VP Chiwenga Over Mnangagwa Succession

ZANU PF Women's League national chairperson, Mabel Chinomona has fired salvos, declaring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is going nowhere despite growing calls for his resignation before expiry of his term.

War veterans, including some affiliated to the ruling Zanu PF party, have been vociferous urging the 82-year-old Zanu PF leader to step aside for presiding over a ruinous economy while corruption festers under his watch.

The calls follow attempts by Mnangagwa's henchmen to push the 2030 agenda aimed at perpetuating his stay in office beyond his second and final term that expires in 2028. Another faction opposed to the move is positioning Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over from the ageing Zanu PF stalwart.

Addressing the national executive of the critical organ of the party in Harare Friday, Chinomona lamented the unrelenting attacks on the person of the President, saying the trend was unprecedented.

She asserted that social media activists agitating for a change of guard at State House should desist from attacking Mnangagwa, arguing he has ushered in transformative developmental projects since inception of the Second Republic.

"People are busy giving each other positions on social media, that this is your year, so-and-so will assume leadership. There is no sun that rises before another one sets... don't bother us with your nuisances," Chinomona said to wild applause from attendees.

"It is common knowledge that from Mnangagwa, there will come other leaders, it is everywhere, this one comes and goes...

"...but do we get positions by insulting others? Which country does that? Let us not let this country go down under our watch as women. How does it go down under our watch?

"Have you ever lived in a country in which its President is insulted? Have you ever lived in such a country?"

Chinomona, who doubles as Senate President, is a Mnangagwa loyalist whose utterances were predictable given that she owes her current plum posts to the octogenarian leader.

She cajoled Mnangagwa, whom she described as "too good" to reign in dissenting voices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want to appeal to our President that you have let us down (by not punishing detractors). You have been too good," she added.

The Zanu PF Women's League boss accused some unprincipled party elements of accepting bribes as little as US$10 to denigrate party leadership inspite of them having rolled out myriad empowerment programmes, including, among others, chicken rearing projects.

During Friday's event, Chinomona paraded state-of-the-art egg incubators, which will be distributed to all the country's 10 provinces to boost poultry projects by women.