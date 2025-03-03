Zimbabwe: NAMA Awards - Winky D Rules the Roost Again, Clinches People's Choice Gong

The undisputed king of Zim dancehall, Wallace Chirumiko, popularly known as Winky D, has reaffirmed his position as the doyen after scooping the National Arts Merits Award (NAMA) People's Choice gong.
This is the second consecutive year that Winky D has been adjudged the country's most loved artist.
The colourful crowning event was held in Harare Saturday night.
NewZimbabwe.com extends hearty congratulations to NAMA23 conveners for hosting the successful event.
Hereunder is a full list of winners.
1. Dance Awards
Outstanding Female Dancer: Celine Madziva in Respect My team
Outstanding Male Dancer: Tichaona "Hero" Chikara in Into the light
Outstanding Dance Group/Production: Khaya Arts Productions in UniAfrica
Outstanding Choreographer: Future Dube - Khaya Arts Productions
2. Visual Arts Awards
Outstanding Male Visual Artist: Moffat Takadiwa
Outstanding Female Visual Artist: Portia Zvavahera
Outstanding Upcoming Visual Artist: Kundai Nathan
Outstanding Exhibition: 6th Venice Biennale by Various Artists curated by Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa
3. Spoken Word Awards
Outstanding Poet: Kudakwashe Rice
Outstanding Social Media Skits: Panashe Gurende aka Moojaya
Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian: Mukudzei Majoni aka King Kandoro
4. Theatre Awards
Outstanding Actress: Caroline Mashingaidze Zimbizi as Tete Sabina in Family Riots
Outstanding Actor: Michael Kudakwashe as Sidney in Family RiotsOutstanding Theatrical ProductionThe Aftermath by Patsimeredu Trust
Outstanding Director: Everson Ndlovu - Haywire
Outstanding Playwright: Leonard Matsa - Promise
5. Literary Arts Awards
Outstanding First Published Work: Zagamo the war within by Ray Mawerera, Published by Royalty Books
Outstanding Children's Book: Chimbira nedzimwe ngano by Primrose Dzenga Published by Torch Bearers Trust Books
Outstanding Fiction Book: Weeping Tomato by Samantha Rumbidzai Vazhure Published by Carnelian Hearts Limited
Outstanding Non-Fiction Book: Entrepreneurial Success: Insights on Growing Business in a Fluid Economy by Divine Simbi-Ndhlukula PhD Published by Divine Simbi-Ndlukula(PhD)
6. Film & Television Awards
Outstanding Actress: Munashe Goromonzi as Tsitsi in The November Promise
Outstanding Actor: Skanyiso Ngwenya as Rise in Rise
Outstanding Music Video: Nhemamusasa by Bagga Directed by Leopold Tapiwa Vengesa aka Leoy V
Outstanding Screen Production (Television): The DNA Show by Tinashe Mugabe
Outstanding Screen Production (Short film): Dollar by Tawanda Vombo
Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length film): Nhoroondo by Vusa Hlatshwayo
7. Music Awards
Outstanding Female Musician: Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tamy Moyo
Outstanding Male Musician: Hillary Marufu aka Master H
Outstanding Breakthrough Musician: Gift Kudakwashe Hombarume aka Chill Master
Outstanding Music Group: The Unveiled
Outstanding Song: Kana Ndanyura by Kelvin Kusikwenyu aka Killer T
Outstanding Album: NOP Makoni by Nkosilathi Sibiya aka Voltz JT
8. Special Awards
Promoter of the Year: Event Hulks
Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora: Masimba Hwati (Visual Artist) based in Poland
Arts Service Award: Prince Edward School
Arts Personality Award: Partson Chimbodza
Lifetime Achievement Award: Philip Svosve
People's Choice Award: Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D