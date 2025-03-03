Zimbabwe: NAMA Awards - Winky D Rules the Roost Again, Clinches People's Choice Gong

The undisputed king of Zim dancehall, Wallace Chirumiko, popularly known as Winky D, has reaffirmed his position as the doyen after scooping the National Arts Merits Award (NAMA) People's Choice gong.

This is the second consecutive year that Winky D has been adjudged the country's most loved artist.

The colourful crowning event was held in Harare Saturday night.

NewZimbabwe.com extends hearty congratulations to NAMA23 conveners for hosting the successful event.

Hereunder is a full list of winners.

1. Dance Awards

Outstanding Female Dancer: Celine Madziva in Respect My team

Outstanding Male Dancer: Tichaona "Hero" Chikara in Into the light

Outstanding Dance Group/Production: Khaya Arts Productions in UniAfrica

Outstanding Choreographer: Future Dube - Khaya Arts Productions

2. Visual Arts Awards

Outstanding Male Visual Artist: Moffat Takadiwa

Outstanding Female Visual Artist: Portia Zvavahera

Outstanding Upcoming Visual Artist: Kundai Nathan

Outstanding Exhibition: 6th Venice Biennale by Various Artists curated by Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa

3. Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Poet: Kudakwashe Rice

Outstanding Social Media Skits: Panashe Gurende aka Moojaya

Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian: Mukudzei Majoni aka King Kandoro

4. Theatre Awards

Outstanding Actress: Caroline Mashingaidze Zimbizi as Tete Sabina in Family Riots

Outstanding Actor: Michael Kudakwashe as Sidney in Family RiotsOutstanding Theatrical ProductionThe Aftermath by Patsimeredu Trust

Outstanding Director: Everson Ndlovu - Haywire

Outstanding Playwright: Leonard Matsa - Promise

5. Literary Arts Awards

Outstanding First Published Work: Zagamo the war within by Ray Mawerera, Published by Royalty Books

Outstanding Children's Book: Chimbira nedzimwe ngano by Primrose Dzenga Published by Torch Bearers Trust Books

Outstanding Fiction Book: Weeping Tomato by Samantha Rumbidzai Vazhure Published by Carnelian Hearts Limited

Outstanding Non-Fiction Book: Entrepreneurial Success: Insights on Growing Business in a Fluid Economy by Divine Simbi-Ndhlukula PhD Published by Divine Simbi-Ndlukula(PhD)

6. Film & Television Awards

Outstanding Actress: Munashe Goromonzi as Tsitsi in The November Promise

Outstanding Actor: Skanyiso Ngwenya as Rise in Rise

Outstanding Music Video: Nhemamusasa by Bagga Directed by Leopold Tapiwa Vengesa aka Leoy V

Outstanding Screen Production (Television): The DNA Show by Tinashe Mugabe

Outstanding Screen Production (Short film): Dollar by Tawanda Vombo

Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length film): Nhoroondo by Vusa Hlatshwayo

7. Music Awards

Outstanding Female Musician: Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tamy Moyo

Outstanding Male Musician: Hillary Marufu aka Master H

Outstanding Breakthrough Musician: Gift Kudakwashe Hombarume aka Chill Master

Outstanding Music Group: The Unveiled

Outstanding Song: Kana Ndanyura by Kelvin Kusikwenyu aka Killer T

Outstanding Album: NOP Makoni by Nkosilathi Sibiya aka Voltz JT

8. Special Awards

Promoter of the Year: Event Hulks

Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora: Masimba Hwati (Visual Artist) based in Poland

Arts Service Award: Prince Edward School

Arts Personality Award: Partson Chimbodza

Lifetime Achievement Award: Philip Svosve

People's Choice Award: Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D