Uganda: Museveni Rallies Ankole On Industrialization As He Concludes PDM Tour

President Museveni has asked the people of Ntungamo District to identify 300 acres of land for the establishment of a factory to manufacture industrial charcoal.

"I was in Jinja recently and met young industrialists under a group called Abyssinia Industries who are making steel products, and one of them told me that he loved Ntungamo," Museveni said.

The president, who was accompanied by the First Lady also Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, made the remarks on Saturday,while addressing a meeting of leaders from Ankole and Kigezi held at Kyamate Secondary School in Ntungamo as he concluded his performance assessment tour on the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the Ankole subregion.

Located in Jinja district, Abyssinia Iron & Steel (Uganda) Ltd, is a subsidiary of the Abyssinia Group of Industries, one of East Africa's largest steel producers with an annual capacity exceeding 700,000 metric tons.

"They told me we have got excellent iron ore, the best in the whole world, capable of making good steel up to 70%, but we have got a problem of charcoal to mix and make a final product," President Museveni stated.

Mr. Jateen Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Abyssinia Group, who attended as a special guest, informed President Museveni and the meeting that Abyssinia Group is looking for 10,000 acres of land, approximately 15 square miles, to plant trees and establish a factory to make industrial charcoal needed in the final production of steel.

"At the current moment, we are transporting the iron ore from within this region, from Kabale, and predominantly this area, up to Jinja, and that is the direction we're taking at the moment. What

we would do is to manufacture industrial charcoal in a disciplined, organized way such that we can make liquid steel within this region," Mr. Patel said.

He added that the idea is to generate employment for almost 1500 people in direct employment, the

biggest percentage from within the region, and with a turnover in excess of $300 million.

"The fast-growing trees are eucalyptus. So, the objective is a three- year cycle time to harvest these trees and generate the charcoal, which can then be used," he emphasized.

"So that's why I've called you," H.E. Museveni told the leaders, further proposing that Mr. Patel's land be identified on the bare hills within Ntungamo and Kigezi for the factory to plant trees.

"Now Patel, are you able to grow the trees you want on the bare hills here? Because the land in the lowlands is already occupied by people, but the hills are there," President Museveni asked.

The president has always highlighted the exceptional quality of Uganda's iron ore, key in positioning the country as a potential global leader in the steel industry if more emphasis is placed on value addition.

The President's proposal was also supported by the First Lady.

"I heard a rumor that this company particularly wanted to come to Ntungamo, and I knew very well that all the hills were bare. You know very well that when I was here in Ruhama, we were trying to plant trees on the hills, but we did not do a very good job because we did a very small percentage, not talking about Ntungamo in general. So we have more than that amount of land that we are looking for on the hilltops; if they are willing to work to plant trees on the hilltops or work with communities to plant the trees on the hilltops in Ntungamo, I believe that the Ntungamo people would take up this challenge and do a good job," Maama Janet said.

Although Mr. Patel had bought the idea, leaders in the region had a different view.