South Africa: E. Coli Fears Rise at Cape Town Beaches - South African News Briefs - March 3, 2025

E. Coli Fears Rise at Cape Town Beaches

A woman's swim at Saunders' Rocks Beach in Cape Town led to a near-fatal infection from E. coli and streptococcus, sparking urgent calls for the City to address water quality concerns, reports IOL. Similar incidents have been reported, with many hospitalized due to bacterial infections from contaminated seawater. Independent surveys and citizen-led investigations, such as RethinkTheStink's Project Blue, have revealed widespread contamination, with 42% of samples exceeding safety limits for E. coli and Enterococci. The City disputes these claims but has urged medical professionals to report suspected waterborne illnesses.

Man in Court for Violent Nightclub Assault in Pretoria

A Congolese national linked to a violent assault at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria is set to appear in the local Magistrate's Court, facing eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reports SABC News. He was arrested in Yeoville, Johannesburg after a video of the incident surfaced. Six complainants have already come forward. So far, six complainants have come forward. In his initial court appearance, the suspect wore a black face mask and claimed police torture. He remains in police custody while the state verifies his immigration status.

More South African news