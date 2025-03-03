Uganda: Ssegirinya's Mother Accuses NUP of Sidelining Luswa in Kawempe North Race

The mother of the late Muhammad Ssegirinya, Justine Ssanyu Nakajjumba, has criticised the National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership for overlooking her son's former aide, Muhammad Luswa Luwemba, in the party's selection process for the upcoming Kawempe North parliamentary by-election.

Speaking during the 40-day Dua prayers for Ssegirinya in Butale village, Masaka, Nakajjumba expressed disappointment with NUP's decision to deny Luswa the party ticket.

She described him as the ideal candidate to carry on her son's unfinished work.

"I am deeply hurt by the betrayal from NUP leaders. Luswa was my son's right-hand man and understood his vision. He deserves the opportunity to continue his legacy, at least to finish his term," she said.

Last month, NUP handed its flag to city lawyer Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola following a search process that drew 10 aspirants.

Luswa, who came third, and other losers have since opted to run as independents in the March 13 by-election.

Nakajjumba, backed by other family members, called on Kawempe North voters to elect Luswa Luwemba, insisting he was best positioned to fulfill Ssegirinya's aspirations for the constituency.

The Dua prayers, which marked 40 days since Ssegirinya's passing, were attended by family, friends, and political figures, including by-election candidates such as Nalukoola, Luswa, and Moses Nsereko.

The ceremony was notable for having the prayers recited twice--once in the morning and again in the evening--a rare occurrence.

Several NUP officials, including Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, Mityana MP Francis Zaake, and Masaka Mayor Florence Namayanja, attended the morning session.

Rubongoya dismissed claims that the party had abandoned Ssegirinya's children, stating that NUP was supporting them along with many other families.

"As a party, we have many families to look after. We support more than 280 children, including those of Ssegirinya. Today, Honourable Muwanga Kivumbi has given us one million shillings to educate one of Ssegirinya's children for a year," Rubongoya stated.

Nalukoola vowed to build on Ssegirinya's legacy, including the hospital project he had initiated for residents.

Meanwhile, aspirant Moses Nsereko acknowledged the late MP's achievements, admitting that replacing him would not be easy.

"Ssegirinya is the only MP who completed his manifesto within months of being elected. Without deceiving ourselves, none of us can do what he did," Nsereko said.

Ssegirinya's daughter, Shifra Naggirinya, expressed gratitude to those who had supported their family since their father's passing, while Masaka Mayor Florence Namayanja commended his contributions to the community.

As the race for Kawempe North intensifies, the dispute over NUP's choice of candidate has added another layer of contention to the by-election.