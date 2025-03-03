Uganda: Museveni Approves Copyright Management System to Boost Artists' Earnings

The initiative, developed by State House scientists, is expected to revolutionise the creative industry by curbing music piracy and guaranteeing artists' financial stability.

President Museveni has endorsed a Copyright Management System aimed at ensuring musicians in Uganda earn from their work through digital tracking of music usage.

Speaking during a meeting at his country home in Rwakitura with government officials and musicians, including Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo, Museveni said technology was important in protecting artists' rights.

"Now technology should be able to tell us who has played my song and where," he said.

The new system will register musicians' works and track their usage in bars, TV stations, and radio stations.

Businesses playing Ugandan music will be required to install licensed devices that record play counts, ensuring that artists are compensated fairly.

If a bar, for instance, pays Shs 1 million for a music license, the earnings will be distributed based on the frequency of plays.

To enforce compliance, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) will monitor the system, while the Uganda Police will take action against businesses that fail to comply. N

on-compliant establishments risk closure.

Eddy Kenzo, who has been actively involved in advocating for the system, described the development as a major step toward securing artists' creative rights.

He recalled how the journey began last August when musicians met the President at State House Entebbe to push for stronger copyright protections.

"We took this challenge seriously and collaborated with the State House Science team to explore digital and scientific solutions," said Kenzo said, president and founder of Uganda National Musicians Federation.

He noted that the Copyright Amendment Draft Bill has now been sent back to Parliament, expressing optimism that it will soon be enacted.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, State Minister for Culture Peace Mutuuzo, Eng. Sheba Kyobutungi of the State House Science team, UNCC board member Lilian Mbabazi, and Uganda Performing Right Society chief executive Maureen Nassuuna.

Kenzo, a presidential advisor on creatives, extended gratitude to Mr Museveni and Tayebwa for their support, vowing to push for the law's passage to ensure Ugandan artists benefit from their creations.

The initiative marks a new era of professionalism and financial security for Uganda's creative industry.